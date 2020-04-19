Every Captain Has a Favourite, Think Mahi Really Backed Raina: Yuvraj
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said that batsman Suresh Raina was a player that Mahendra Singh Dhoni backed a lot during his time as captain of the Indian team. Raina and Yuvraj were both part of the team that Dhoni led to the 2011 World Cup title.
Every Captain Has a Favourite, Think Mahi Really Backed Raina: Yuvraj
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said that batsman Suresh Raina was a player that Mahendra Singh Dhoni backed a lot during his time as captain of the Indian team. Raina and Yuvraj were both part of the team that Dhoni led to the 2011 World Cup title.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings