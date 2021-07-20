Every India Player Must Play All Three Formats, Says Dileep Vengsarkar

Former India cricketer Dileep Vengsarkar has said that India cricketers must be able to play for the team across all three formats and shouldn’t favour a particular format when it comes to making his/her debut. The former selector also urged the BCCI to make sure that the longer format remains ‘healthy’ as fan frenzy continues to grow in the white-ball games.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Records Galore for Skipper Shikhar Dhawan in Colombo

“I don’t believe in this red-ball and white-ball concept. Whatever is there, you just have to play. I don’t think anybody is good in red-ball cricket and bad in white-ball or vice-versa. When it comes to India, every player must and needs to play all three formats," Vengsarkar added. “You can’t say I’m good only in one format and that’s what I’ll be playing. No cricketer would like to have a stamp on him that he is good only in one format. Also, the longer format is the ultimate form of the game. And of course, ODIs and T20Is are equally important but it’s important that the ICC or the BCCI must see to it that the longer format is healthy," he told Hindustantimes.com.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Told Everyone Will Hit First Ball for Six, Says Ishan Kishan

He lauded the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan for their amazing batting against Sri Lanka in the first ODI. He warned the youngsters that the competition for the spots will be intense.

“I want everybody to perform. Cricket is all about opportunities and all these youngsters must grab it themselves. Not only Shikhar, but also guys like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw and all the guys that have been picked in the squad because there is going to be a lot of competition not only for the opening slot but all the positions in the team. It’s always good to have options and whoever does well, I’m sure will get his due."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here