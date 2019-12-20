Every Indian Player Has to Go Through NCA: Ganguly on Bumrah's Fitness Test
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday asserted that Jasprit Bumrah's fitness evaluation will be done at the National Cricket Academy after it was speculated that the Rahul Dravid-led body is not keen to conduct the test in Bengaluru
