'Every Moment That You're on Ground, You Should Enjoy': Ravi Bishnoi Reveals Words of 'Yuzi Bhai'

Ever since the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid duo took charge of the Indian team, several talented youngsters have found themselves playing for the country. It’s just that the think tank was trying to constitute a strong group of players for the T20 World Cup 2022. Many got the chance to showcase their talent but not all managed to cement their place in the dressing room.

Ravi Bishnoi is one such young cricketer who impressed the team management with his game. Though he is only 22 and is yet to go a long way in his just-started career, the leg-spinner surprised one and all by making it to the Asia Cup 2022 squad and now, he is set to travel Down Under as one of the stand-by players.

From rising to success as one of the Under-19 stars to sharing the dressing room with the likes of Rohit and Virat Kohli, Bishnoi has seen it all in the past couple of years. Speaking with news agency PTI, the youngsters revealed how he was welcomed by the stalwarts of Indian cricket.

“It was the best moment of my life when I got India call-up and my coaches were ecstatic. It has been a great journey so far with the team as we won almost all the bilateral contests and only Asia Cup didn’t go our way,” Bishnoi was quoted as saying by PTI.

It is not always easy if your competition is as skilful a bowler as Chahal but Bishnoi is enjoying every moment of working with the senior wrist spinner.

“Yuzi bhai hasn’t told me anything specific (on leg break bowling). He always tells me that every moment that you are on the ground, you should enjoy and as a pair, we should try and bowl well in tandem which is beneficial for the team,” Bishnoi said.

“One has to perform a specific role that is being assigned. At times, it could be a wicket-taking role and at times, a restrictive one. For me, the most important aspect is that I have not wasted opportunities, whatever chances I have got, I have tried my best to utilise it,” he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

