Every profession Has Conflict of Interest: Anil Kumble

PTI |August 9, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
Every profession Has Conflict of Interest: Anil Kumble

Panaji: Every person in every walk of life has some conflict or the other but it is the proper disclosure that is important, feels former India captain and coach Anil Kumble.

The conflict of interest allegations have reared its head in recent times with stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly being served with notices, and latest to join the bandwagon is Rahul Dravid.

"I think every profession has conflicts in every walk of life. How you deal with it, how you disclose those prior what you are involved in. I think it is very critical. And once people know that you are involved in so and so, then I don't think there is any conflict," Kumble told reporters during a promotional event here on Friday.

Kumble finds the situation a bit unfortunate as there are only 300 Test cricketers in India and may be only 50 per cent who are still alive.

"There are only 300 as of now and out of 300, I guess 50 per cent of them are living. So, only those can contribute back to the game. If you don't want them to contribute back to the game, then I think you need to find somebody else to contribute in cricket," he said.

"It's unfortunate that every cricketer only has to deal with conflict and you know it's something unfortunate that only a few of them can contribute. There are only a few cricketers who have played for India," Kumble added.

anil kumbleIndiaRahul Dravid

