‘Everybody is Let Down’: UAE Captain Mohammed Naveed on ICC Corruption Charge

UAE captain Mohammed Naveed, who was on Wednesday suspended by the ICC after being charged with breaching their anti-corruption code, accepted that he let everyone down with his actions.
Besides Naveed, Qadeer Ahmed Khan and Shaiman Anwar Butt were also charged by the ICC.
Most of the charges are related to attempt of corruption in the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers but fast bowler Naveed has also been charged for similar attempts in the UAE T10 League.
“I am very sincere about my game, I am very sincere about my career. I have been successful for the UAE around the world, in leagues, for franchises. That is because I am very sincere about my game,” Naveed told The National.
“Now this has happened, I feel guilty. Why did I not talk to the board, why did I not talk to the ICC? It is my mistake, and I feel guilty.
“My family is let down, my friends are let down. Everybody is let down. This was my mistake.”
Naveed was charged with the following two breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code:
Breach of Article 2.1.1 – contriving, or being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches in the upcoming ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019.
Breach of Article 2.4.4 – failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct in relation to the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019 that would amount to corrupt conduct under the Code.
Naveed has also been charged with a further two breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board Code for the T10 League. The ICC has been appointed by the ECB as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the purposes of the ECB’s Code at the T10 League (as it had in previous editions) and as such has issued the following two charges on the ECB’s behalf:
Breach of Article 2.1.1 – contriving, or being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches in the upcoming T10 League 2019
Breach of Article 2.4.4 – failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to corrupt conduct under the Code.
