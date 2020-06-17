Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan said that everybody is looking forward to the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Pathan added that it is great news that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is keen on hosting the tournament, saying that cricketers around the world will be looking forward to it happening.
"I just read the statement yesterday that they are trying their best to have an IPL. Everybody is looking forward to that stage. A lot of people are talking about the World Cup happening in Australia, I have my doubts because in Australia, I have been there.
"These guys in Australia follow their rules very particularly. Even if it’s the smallest rule, they go by the norm. They look after each and every situation. Getting quite a few games altogether, with the quarantine and everything, I think it looks very difficult.
Also Read: IPL Could be Held From September 26 to November 8, Suggests Report
"In that regard, the statement coming from Sourav Ganguly as the president of BCCI that the IPL will happen at some stage, that’s great news not only for Indian cricketers but for all cricketers around the world as well.
"I’m looking forward to it as well. That does give a lot of reassurance to all the cricketers."
If news reports are to be believed, the mega event will take place from September 26 to November 8. Of course the dates are subject to change depending on the fate of the proposed World Cup as well.
While there are reports surfacing that the BCCI might hold the IPL in some other country, now it is emerging that the tournament might be conducted in India itself. Though most of matches will only be restricted to Southern cities of Bengaluru and Chennai, due to the monsoon.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Everybody is Looking Forward to IPL 2020 Taking Place: Irfan Pathan
Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan said that everybody is looking forward to the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings