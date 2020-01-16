Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

224/4 (90.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: IRE VS WI

live
IRE IRE
WI WI

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

Everybody Wants to Play Tests, That's Very Clear: Anil Kumble

Kumble, who also head the ICC cricket committee, will chair a discussion in March over governing body's proposal to reduce Tests to four days from five.

PTI |January 16, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
Everybody Wants to Play Tests, That's Very Clear: Anil Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble feels most players still want to excel in Tests despite the increasing lure of T20 cricket.

Kumble, who also head the ICC cricket committee, will chair a discussion in March over governing body's proposal to reduce Tests to four days from five.

"I think everybody wants to play Test cricket, that's very clear. The generation of cricketers certainly want five-day cricket and that's something very obvious.

"There is some challenge in keeping everyone focused and pushed towards playing domestic competition specially Ranji Trophy," he said at the launch of former India opener and current head coach of women's national team W V Raman's book 'The Winning Sixer: Leadership Lessons To Master'.

However, he said players playing all three formats is only going to get tougher.

"Very few players are common to formats and it's getting lesser and lesser. But I don't think there is any dearth of people wanting to play the longer format. I think everybody wants to, they realise that's the biggest challenge and I'm sure that's going to be the case for a long time," Kumble added.

anil kumbleicctest cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more