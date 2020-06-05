Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Everyone Else Was Battling for Second Wicket-keeper's Slot: Parthiv on Dhoni Era

Parthiv Patel made his Test debut at the raw age of 17, and was part of some of the more memorable wins for India till 2004. Thereafter, MS Dhoni came to the Indian side and took the world by a storm, that meant that Parthiv was never a regular in the side again.

June 5, 2020
Having said that, Parthiv was and still has, been on the fringes of the Indian side. In the domestic circuit he is a Gujarat stalwart and has led his team to titles across all formats.

The 35-year-old talked to Rediff.com about his initial journey in cricket and how Dhoni's arrival spurred him to take his game to another level.

John Wright was the Indian coach when Parthiv first played for India, and the latter remembers how he was helped by the Kiwi in his initial days.

"He was always helpful. I remember the first time we had a practice session at Lord's. He took me aside and said 'I have heard good things about you'. He had not seen me play," Parthiv said.

"He told me 'Just go out there and enjoy playing for India and learn from this experience. We have some great players in this team, so just learn from them and have fun.'

"John helped me a lot through the years. I still stay in touch with him. My relationship with him is still strong; I still talk to him on the phone."

Parthiv went on to talk about the Dhoni era, where all his focus was to compete with himself and not make comparisons.

"You had to accept the fact and accept the present situation; there was no running away from it.

"At that point of time, the situation was that Dhoni was the captain and everyone else was battling for the second wicket-keeper's slot. I had accepted it. After getting dropped I decided to set myself a certain standard, set myself a certain amount of intensity with which I would play my cricket.

"Be it club cricket, be it Ranji Trophy, be it district cricket, be it the IPL or whatever level it is, I was going to play with a certain amount of intensity. I was going to enjoy it, the level didn't matter to me," he added.

