- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended171/4(20.0) RR 8.55
RAJ
MUM172/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
'Everyone in Afghanistan is With You,' Rashid Khan Posts Video Expressing Solidarity With India
The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer shared an emotional video on Twitter expressing his support for India as it fights the coronavirus pandemic.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 2:29 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad legspinner Rashid Khan has spent a good chunk of April in the team’s bio-bubble environment for the ongoing IPL 2021 in India. However, outside the bubble, the country is witnessing a sharp increase in number of COVID cases on a daily basis, setting new records. During such crisis, a host of cricketers have come forward with messages of solidarity, expressing their sympathy with those fighting the deadly virus.
Rashid on Friday posted an emotional video in which he delivers an important message and said his home nation Afghanistan stands with India in this tough time.
The Afghani cricketer wrote, “Everyone back home in Afghanistan is with you INDIA in this tough time . Please everyone stay safe stay home maintain social distance and Wear Mask plz.”
Everyone back home in Afghanistan 🇦🇫 is with you INDIA in this tough time . Please everyone stay safe stay home maintain social distance and Wear Mask plz 🙏 #WeAreWithYouIndia pic.twitter.com/GDFDHrHQJk
— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 30, 2021
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
In the clip, several men and women stand together with cards with messages of solidarity.
Read also: IPL 2021: Estonian Cricket Donates Rs 1 Lakh to India’s COVID-19 Fight
The 22-year-old leg-spinner is not the first overseas star with message of support. Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins and fast bowling legend Brett Lee have donated USD 50,000 and a one bitcoin (roughly Rs 40,27,106) respectively.
India’s own Sreevats Goswami has also extended a helping hand, donating as much as Rs. 90, 000 towards charities that assist patients with finding oxygen cylinders and ventilators. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 1 crore towards ‘Mission Oxygen’ while Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have both also opened up their pockets towards various COVID causes.
Despite the rise in cases, the BCCI has assured that IPL will continue and that all safety procedures are being handled with the sensitivity and compassion it deserves.
India reported a record 386,452 fresh cases on Thursday.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule