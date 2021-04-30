'Everyone in Afghanistan is With You,' Rashid Khan Posts Video Expressing Solidarity With India

Sunrisers Hyderabad legspinner Rashid Khan has spent a good chunk of April in the team’s bio-bubble environment for the ongoing IPL 2021 in India. However, outside the bubble, the country is witnessing a sharp increase in number of COVID cases on a daily basis, setting new records. During such crisis, a host of cricketers have come forward with messages of solidarity, expressing their sympathy with those fighting the deadly virus.

Rashid on Friday posted an emotional video in which he delivers an important message and said his home nation Afghanistan stands with India in this tough time.

The Afghani cricketer wrote, “Everyone back home in Afghanistan is with you INDIA in this tough time . Please everyone stay safe stay home maintain social distance and Wear Mask plz.”

Everyone back home in Afghanistan 🇦🇫 is with you INDIA in this tough time . Please everyone stay safe stay home maintain social distance and Wear Mask plz 🙏 #WeAreWithYouIndia pic.twitter.com/GDFDHrHQJk — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 30, 2021

In the clip, several men and women stand together with cards with messages of solidarity.

The 22-year-old leg-spinner is not the first overseas star with message of support. Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins and fast bowling legend Brett Lee have donated USD 50,000 and a one bitcoin (roughly Rs 40,27,106) respectively.

India’s own Sreevats Goswami has also extended a helping hand, donating as much as Rs. 90, 000 towards charities that assist patients with finding oxygen cylinders and ventilators. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 1 crore towards ‘Mission Oxygen’ while Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have both also opened up their pockets towards various COVID causes.

Despite the rise in cases, the BCCI has assured that IPL will continue and that all safety procedures are being handled with the sensitivity and compassion it deserves.

India reported a record 386,452 fresh cases on Thursday.

