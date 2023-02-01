Everyone Wants to Play Test Cricket, We All Know How Exciting the Series Would be: Suryakumar Yadav on Australia Series

Suryakumar Yadav feels that the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy is going to be exciting but at the moment his primary focus is to help India clinch the T20I series against New Zealand as the two teams clashed in the third T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Surya has been picked in the squad for the first two Test matches against Australia and is expected to make his debut if Shreyas Iyer failed to recover from injury in time.

The 32-year-old said that he has played a lot of cricket at the domestic level and also wants to don the whites for India. The first Test match of the series will be played on February 9 in Nagpur.

Also Read | There is Still Enough Pull to Play for New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson on Players Giving Up Contracts

“Obviously, everyone wants to play Test cricket. You start your cricket at domestic level, playing with red ball only, and I played for Mumbai. We all know how exciting the series would be, but at the same time, it’s about staying in the present and the focus is on how to give your best for tomorrow’s game, then we have full time to think about Tests," Suryakumar said in the press conference ahead of 3rd T20I.

Suryakumar played a gritty knock against New Zealand in Lucknow to help India level the series 1-1. He scored 26 runs* off 31 balls and hit the winning runs to get the job done.

The Mumbaikar attributed his exploits in domestic cricket to his composure while batting in tense situations.

“I’ve played a lot of domestic cricket before making my international debut, that has helped me a lot.

“You have to apply yourself a lot and the grind you have there, playing on different challenging tracks, I just carried it from there. Rest I’ve learnt seeing so many senior players in the team, talking to them. Every game, I try to put my best foot forward."

The world’s No. 1 T20I batter has come a long way since making his debut against England at the same venue on March 14, 2021.

Turning a touch emotional, he said: “I told my manager also ‘I’m back where it all began’. Even I took the steps slowly thinking of 2021 and how I came here.

“I’ve very good memories, but it will be completely different now. I’m very excited. Beautiful stadium, amazing crowd, looking forward to an exciting game tomorrow," he signed off.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here