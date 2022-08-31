“Everything I Do, I Do For You”: Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Throwback Pic With Son Agastya

Cricketer Hardik Pandya married model, dancer and actress Natasa Stankovic in May 2020. Soon after the revelation of their wedding, the couple were blessed with a baby boy who they named Agastya. Hardik and Natasa frequently share glimpses of their personal lives on social media. They often upload pictures of their family vacation time and bless fans’ feed with cute pictures of little Agastya.

On Tuesday, Hardik took a trip down memory lane and shared an old picture of himself and his son on Instagram. The picture has received a massive amount of love and heartfelt reactions from the netizens.

Calling the picture a throwback, Hardik wrote, “Everything I do, I do for you.”

The caption is similar to the lines from a famous 1991 song by Canadian singer Bryan Adams, “Everything I do, I do it for you.” The cricketer wrote this referring to his son.

In the picture, Hardik sits shirtless beside a pool while his son Agastya swims in the pool. Hardik tightly holds his little one’s hands as he makes an amusing face to entertain the child.

The post has received nearly 12 lakh likes since it was posted. It has garnered several reactions on the comment sections from popular celebrities including Indian cricket team members Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayur Mehta and Krunal Pandya. Nataša and Krunal’s wife Pankhuri Sharma also commented on the post along with Orhan Awatramani.

“Breathtaking,” one Instagram user said. “Love you Hardik bhai,” a fan commented. “Precious smiles,” another person wrote.

In the recent Asia Cup T20 against Pakistan, the 28-year-old all-rounder helped team India score a victory. He smacked three boundaries in the last two overs to make the target of 148 set by Pakistan easily achievable. With four 4s and a six, he scored a total of 33 runs in just 17 balls. While bowling, he gave out 25 runs and took 3 wickets in 4 overs. His overall winning performance got him the title of the Man of the Match.

He holds the 13th place in the ICC All-Rounders ranking for Twenty20 format while for one day internationals (ODI), he ranks 15th as an all-rounder.

