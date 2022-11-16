'Everything is Fine': Ravindra Jadeja's Tweet After Being Retained by Chennai Super Kings Goes Viral

Putting the speculations to rest, the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday confirmed the name of allrounder Ravindra Jadeja in their list of retained players ahead of the IPL mini auction expected to be held next month in Kochi. All 10 franchises had till Tuesday to release/retain players before the auction.

There were rumours after the events of IPL 2022 that Jadeja might leave CSK for another franchise. He was appointed captain a couple of days before the season began but after a horror start, MS Dhoni was reinstated as the skipper leading to speculations that all’s not well.

Then there were reports of Jadeja deleting his past social media posts related with the CSK that further fuelled the rumours.

Soon after the announcement, Jadeja himself confirmed ‘Everything is fine’ sharing a screengrab of himself with captain Dhoni on Twitter.

The official twitter account of CSK wrote ‘Eighth wonder to stay with us!’ accompanied by a picture of a whistling Jadeja.

Meanwhile, the upcoming IPL season in all likeliness will be the final of Dhoni’s storied career following which he will retire from all forms of cricket. There are reports that BCCI might rope in the legendary captain in India’s coaching staff to instil a fearless approach regarding their batting in T20Is.

Full List of Players Retained by CSK: MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati

Full List of Players Released by CSK: Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa (Retired)

