‘Everything Temporary, His Inconsistency is Permanent’: Netizens Roast Vijay Shankar For Poor Show in IPL 2022

Vijay Shankar once again faced the wrath of furious cricket fans after a dismal batting show against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday in Pune. While Gujarat Titans (GT) won the game by 14 runs to remain unbeaten in their debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the 31-year-old all-rounder failed to make an impact.

Shankar managed just 13 runs from 20 deliveries before he fell prey to Kuldeep Yadav. He attempted to play a slog-sweep but the ball took an inside edge and rammed into the wickets. It turned out to be Shankar’s second consecutive poor show with the bat in IPL 2022. Earlier, he scored just 4 runs in GT’s opening game against fellow debutant Lucknow Super Giants on March 28.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Meanwhile, the netizens weren’t happy with Shankar’s game in the tournament. During the GT vs DC clash, fans took to social media and slammed the all-rounder, wondering why did selectors choose him for Team India’s campaign in ICC World Cup 2019 in England.

Advertisement

Here’re some of the reactions:

Vijay Shankar as a top order batsman in 2022… pic.twitter.com/k7oalLIK4Y— El Niño🇮🇳 (@suppandiiii) April 2, 2022

Vijay Shankar playing WC for India is bigger mystery than Bermuda Triangle— SG 👑 (@RCBSG17) April 2, 2022

Ambati Rayudu At this age is still a better batsman than Vijay Shankar— shelbynitin (@fcbnitind8) April 2, 2022

Vijay Shankar number 3. This is cricket terrorism.— RamBharoseFC (@ElGujjju) April 2, 2022

If Disaster has other name it is surely be called Vijay Shankar. Never seen such a pathetic T20 Player. #DCvsGT #Vijayshankar— Don (@Donaldbren77) April 2, 2022

Shankar has so far featured in 49 IPL games, scoring 729 runs at an average of 25.14. At the same time, he has 9 wickets to his credit.

He had made his IPL debut in 2013 against Rajasthan Royals. He represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in his first two seasons and then went to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thereafter.

Prior to the IPL 2022, he was released by SRH. He was roped in by Gujarat Titans for an amount of Rs 1.4 crores.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here