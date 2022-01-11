'Everything Was Flying': Sunil Gavaskar Recalls The Fastest Bowling Spell he Faced During His Career

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is widely regarded as one of the finest to have played the game. Recently, the iconic cricketer, during a show, spoke about the fastest bowler he faced during his career.

Reminiscing the most fired-up spell he ever faced, the 1983 World Cup winner revealed an interesting altercation from a Test Match in Sydney. It was during a match between India and Australia when Gavaskar had the company of fellow opener Chetan Chauhan on the field.

It was a verbal spat between Chauhan and Australia’s fast bowler Jeff Thompson that led to the latter stepping up a notch and he started delivering at lightning speed. Gavaskar recalled that the former Aussie pacer misread a conversation between the Indian players.

“Man, he was something. He was not happy about bowling at that stage,” Gavaskar recalled.

Chauhan would play his slash and that’s how the ball would go racing. Remembering the shot, he said, “So he played that shot off Tommo and it went off the top edge, one bounce into the boundary for four.”

It was then when the Indian players started teasing Chauhan, who while laughing ended up making an eye contact with Thompson, who thought he was been made fun of.

This prompted the Australian pacer to spit fire with the red cherry.

Gavaskar, who was observing from the other end, understood that, “he (Thompson) went across and marked a cross on Chetan’s helmet. He said, I am going to hit you there and then see if you laugh.”

Gavaskar tried his best to convey to Chauhan to leave it but the batter at the striker’s end was in no mood to back off either. “And after that, he was bowling like the wind. Everything was flying around there. Unbelievable. That was the fastest spell I have faced,” said Gavaskar.

