Evin Lewis Hits Unbeaten 99 as West Indies Ease to Victory Against Ireland
Opening batsman Evin Lewis fell agonisingly short of a century as his undefeated 99 helped West Indies to cruise to a five-wicket win over Ireland in the first one-day international at Kensington Oval on Tuesday.
