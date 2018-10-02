​Evin Lewis Turns Down Cricket Windies White-ball Contract For 2018-19 Season

Hard-hitting opener Even Lewis has declined a white-ball contract for the upcoming 2018-19 season, Cricket Windies (CWI) announced on Monday while revealing the full list of players who have been awarded contracts across both men's and women's side.
The 26-year-old has so far played 35 ODIs for the Windies scoring 1010 runs at 32.58 while in the 20-over format he has 529 runs in 17 outings at 33.06 boasting a hefty strike-rate of 157.44.
Lewis has been one of the most sought-after players in recent times by various T20 franchises all around the globe. He was snapped up by Mumbai Indians in the 2018 IPL auctions for INR 3.80 Cr and has also featured in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the Canada Global T20 League (GLT20) apart from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He now joins the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo and Sunil Narine, who have refused national contracts from the CWI for more lucrative T20 deals.
Jason Holder, the Test and One-Day International captain, has been offered contracts for all three formats along with Shai Hope and pacers Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph. Eight players have been given a red-ball contract while Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse and Rovman Powell have been handed a white-ball contract. Sunil Ambris, Keemo Paul and Raymon Reifer have been offered contracts under what the CWI termed as ‘Development Retainers’.
The new contracts have been backdated to July 1, 2018, and will run until June 30, 2019.
“All Windies and Franchise players are now contracted from the 1st of July to the 30th of June, with their performances assessed from the 1st of April to the 31st of March," said CWI Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave, in a media release. "This will allow for a more efficient process of reviewing, renewing and awarding contracts within West Indies professional cricket and give everyone at least three months to plan for the season ahead. Our season will start each year with the Caribbean Premier League, followed by the Super50 Cup and finish on the 4-Day competition."
“At the time of recommending contracts in June, some players would have developed in different formats after the process had finished, so their recent performances can’t be considered until the next contract cycle," Courtney Browne, the chairman of selectors, further added.
All-format retainers: Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope and Kemar Roach
Red-ball retainers: Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Powell
White-ball retainers: Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse and Rovman Powell
Development retainers: Sunil Ambris, Keemo Paul and Raymon Reifer
Windies Women retainers: Merissa Aguilleira, Raniece Boyce, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman and Stafanie Taylor
Evin Lewis Turns Down Cricket Windies White-ball Contract For 2018-19 Season
Related stories
Hardik Worah | October 1, 2018, 3:41 PM IST
Meet the Windies - All You Need to Know About the Men Who Will Take on Top Ranked India
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings