Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

223 (89.0)

South Africa need 312 runs to win
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 35, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 07 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

13/0 (1.4)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors

Toss won by Cumilla Warriors (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 26, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, 07 January, 2020

1ST INN

Melbourne Renegades *

0/0 (0.0)

Melbourne Renegades
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers

Toss won by Perth Scorchers (decided to field)

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Indore HCS

07 Jan, 202019:00 IST

1st ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

07 Jan, 202023:00 IST

Match 3: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

08 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Ex-Aussie Coach Darren Lehmann Quits Social Media After 'Vile' Hack

The person responsible used his account to promote anti-Iran messages and propaganda to Lehmann's 341,000 followers.

AFP |January 7, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Ex-Aussie Coach Darren Lehmann Quits Social Media After 'Vile' Hack

Former Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann quit social media Tuesday after his Twitter account was hacked and used to post "vile" content, including anti-Iran messages.

The 49-year-old is now coach of Brisbane Heat in the domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League and he was focused on their upset win over Sydney Thunder on Monday when the incident occurred.

The person responsible used his account to promote anti-Iran messages and propaganda to Lehmann's 341,000 followers.

Global tensions are running high after US forces killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad, with Tehran threatening retaliation.

Lehmann said he was stunned and upset by what happened, with Twitter having since resolved the problem and removed the content.

"As you have probably noticed, last night while we were playing our BBL game, someone hacked my accounts and used it to spread some malicious and hurtful statements," he said.

"To see such vile and horrendous opinions used in my name has caused great upset to me and my family. I've decided to have a break from social media for the foreseeable future.

"It has taken until this morning to have it resolved through Twitter despite me addressing it as soon as I become aware of it after the game," added Lehmann, who quit as Australia coach last year after a ball-tampering scandal.

His club Brisbane Heat apologised for any offence caused by the hacked messages.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Wed, 08 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Bridgetown All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
