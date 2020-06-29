Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ex-Delhi Cricketer Succumbs to Coronavirus, DDCA Pays Condolence

Well-known club cricketer and former Delhi U-23 support staff Sanjay Dobal died on Monday morning after failing to recover from COVID-19 infection, a source close to the family said.

PTI |June 29, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
Ex-Delhi Cricketer Succumbs to Coronavirus, DDCA Pays Condolence

Well-known club cricketer and former Delhi U-23 support staff Sanjay Dobal died on Monday morning after failing to recover from COVID-19 infection, a source close to the family said.

Dobal was 53 years old and is survived by his wife and two sons - elder Siddhant, who plays first-class cricket for Rajasthan and younger Ekansh, who made his debut for Delhi U-23 side.

Dobal was suffering from severe pneumonia and had to go through four tests and only after three weeks did he test positive for the coronavirus.

"Sanjay Dobal's untimely death is devastating news for the cricketing world," Vinod Tihara, DDCA Secretary said in a statement.

"On behalf of the DDCA, I extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences on the irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family at this sad time. May god give strength to the family to overcome the loss," he added.

A familiar figure at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Dobal was popular among the well-known Delhi cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Mithun Manhas. He also played for the famous Sonnet Club and was coached by Tarak Sinha.

In fact, Gambhir and Manhas had appealed through twitter for plasma donors and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey had arranged for donor.

While he didn't play in the Ranji Trophy, he was associated with coaching junior cricketers after his playing days with formidable office-side Air India was over.

He has also been the local manager for India versus England women's Test at Jamia in the last decade.

Former acting-BCCI president CK Khanna, Delhi stalwarts Madan Lal and Manhas offered their condolences.

