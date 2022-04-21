Ex-England Captain Michael Vaughan Believes This Batsman is Best T20 Player in the World

Showing brilliant form, Jos Butler smashed a ton against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to propel the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to victory. Rajasthan defeated the last season’s finalists by seven runs in Match 30 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The wicketkeeper-batsman hammered 103 runs off just 61 balls as he lit up the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai with his explosive shots.

The amazing innings of Butler had nine fours and five sixes as he pummelled the KKR bowlers all around the park. The England keeper received plenty of compliments from fans and experts. But perhaps he received the best compliment from former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who said that Butler is the best T20 player in the world.

Vaughan tweeted, “Best T20 player in the world @josbuttler #Fact #IPL2022”



Butler is in career-best form

The English wicketkeeper has had unbelievable numbers in T20 cricket for almost a year now. Since the start of the T20 World Cup in October last year, Buttler averages a stunning 80.5 in cricket’s shortest format while maintaining an excellent strike rate of 154.43.

Most runs in IPL 2022

Butler has displayed staggering strokeplay throughout this season and has become the highest run-scorer in IPL 2022. He also holds the coveted Orange Cap with 375 runs in 6 matches. Butler has scored an unbelievable two hundred and two fifties in the first half of IPL. Riding on Butler’s extraordinary innings, Rajasthan Royals managed to register the highest score (217) of this season till now. Rajasthan plays their next match against Delhi on April 22.

