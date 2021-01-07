CRICKETNEXT

Ex-India Cricket Captain Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital

Sourav Ganguly, the former test captain who is president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, was discharged from a hospital on Thursday after treatment for a mild heart attack.

KOLKATA, India: Sourav Ganguly, the former test captain who is president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, was discharged from a hospital on Thursday after treatment for a mild heart attack.

The 48-year-old Ganguly suffered a blackout while exercising at his personal gym last Saturday morning and was taken to a Kolkata hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty.

On the first day of the third test between India and Australia in Sydney, the BCCI posted an update on Twitter to say Ganguly had been released from the hospital.

I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment, Ganguly was quoted as saying in the BCCI post. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon.

Ganguly, a left-handed opening batsman, scored 7,212 test runs with 16 centuries.

