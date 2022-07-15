Ex-India Cricketer Gives Interesting Reply On Babar Azam's Twitter Post For Virat Kohli

After yet another failed outing, Virat Kohli found some support from Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Twitter who advised Kohli to keep his mind in these tough times. “This too shall pass,” said Babar as he invited lots of accolades on social media for his remarks on under-fire ex-India captain whose T20 credentials are under scrutiny. After Michael Vaughan lauded Babar, now former India cricketer Irfan Pathan also came out with a classy reply on Babar’s post. Check this out.

But you will be remembered for this. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 15, 2022



Soon after the tweet was released, many cricket fans started praising Babar for supporting Kohli. On the eve of Pakistan’s first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, in a press conference, Babar revealed his reasons behind tweeting in favour of Kohli.

“Definitely. See, as a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form). I also know what a player goes through in such a phase and how can one come out of it. In those times, you need support,” said the Pakistan skipper.

“As a player, I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players. He is playing a lot (of cricket) and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good,” added Babar.



Kohli has not hit a century in international cricket since 2019. After missing the first ODI against England at The Oval due to a groin strain, Kohli made just 16 in the second match at Lord’s, which India lost by 100 runs.

It meant that the right-hander has been without a century in 77 consecutive international innings. Before the ODI series, Kohli had scores of 1 and 11 in the second and third T20Is and made 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.

