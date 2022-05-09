Ex-India Cricketer Vijay Yadav Gets Financial Help After Social Media Uproar

Former Indian wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav has suffered kidney failure, following which he is in desperate need of financial help to treat the ailment. This is not it, the former cricketer has also experienced two heart attacks. Yadav has been on dialysis for quite some time now. It was cricket writers - one being Vijay Lokapally - who pointed out Yadav’s plight on Twitter. Now, it has also been reported that the former cricketer has received support since it was first reported.

Sharing that Yadav was the one to suggest that Sachin Tendulkar should bowl the last over against South Africa in the 1993 Hero Cup semi final, Lokapally tweeted, “Former India wicketkeeper in desperate need of financial help for treatment of kidney failure. Has been on dialysis and suffered two heartattacks.”

A number of former cricketers have stepped in to help Yadav. The Haryana Cricket Association has given financial support to him. There are speculations that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may also step in.

Former India wicketkeeper in desperate need of financial help for treatment of kidney failure. Has been on dialysis and suffered two heartattacks. He was the one to suggest that Sachin Tendulkar should bowl the last over against South Africa in the 1993 Hero Cup semifinal. pic.twitter.com/AlPY3cv7qf— Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 (@vijaylokapally) May 7, 2022

The last few years have been very troublesome for the cricketer. Yadav got brutally injured in a car accident that took place in Faridabad, in 2006. Ever since he has been struggling with his health issues. In the accident, he also lost his 11-year old daughter.

Yadav has played one Test and 19 ODIs. He was a wicketkeeper and a handy lower-order batter. His only Test appearance came against Zimbabwe in Delhi back in 1993. Yadav was credited with two stumpings in Zimbabwe’s first innings, and with the bat, he scored a quickfire 30 off 25 balls in an Indian inning, dominated by Vinod Kambli’s 227 off 301 balls.

Yadav also played 19 ODIs, scoring 118 runs and he accounted for 19 dismissals (12 catches and seven stumpings). The cricketer made his ODI debut against South Africa in Bloemfontein in December 1992 and his last appearance came in November 1994 against the West Indies in Kolkata. During his career, spanning between 1987 and 1999, he played 89 first-class matches scoring 3988 runs with the highest score of 201. He took 237 catches and affected 46 stumpings.

