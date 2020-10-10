Ex-Ranji Trophy Player Suresh Kumar Found Dead by Suicide, Police Investigation Launched

A former Ranji trophy player, M Suresh Kumar was found dead in his house on Friday night, police said.

Police said Kumar (47) was found hanging in his bedroom at his residence near here.

"It was his son who found the cricketer hanging in his bedroom and informed us around 7.15 PM. Prima facie it is a suicide, but we are looking further into the matter," police told PTI.

Kumar, a first-class cricketer, had played for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy.

A native of Alappuzha, Kumar played 72 First Class matches from 1991-92 to 2005-06 and scored 1,657 runs and taken 196 wickets.

He had also played 52 matches for Kerala and 17 matches for Railways where he was currently employed and also played the Duleep Trophy where he represented South Zone and Central Zone.

He had also figured in the India Under-19 Test and ODI teams in 1992.

His record in domestic cricket meant he was considered unlucky by many to have not featured in the Indian cricket team in that era. The likes of former India skipper Rahul Dravid had in the past praised Kumar's ability with the ball.

Kumar was known for his unique flippers but was also an agile fielder, something that was recognised in his game when he was as young as 13 years old.

He also starred in Kerala's first-ever Ranji Trophy victory over neighbours and arch-rivals Tamil Nadu in the early '90s. He took 6 wickets in both innings, including those of WV Raman and Robin Singh.

Kumar is survived by wife Manju and son Athul.

(With PTI inputs)

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)