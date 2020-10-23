Ex-teammates & Cricketers Wish Kapil Dev a Speedy Recovery After Heart Attack

The news of Kapil Dev suffering a heart attack has shocked everyone. He had the attack in the morning. Best wishes have poured in for Dev on social media.

The news of former India captain Kapil Dev suffering a heart attack has shocked everyone. It is also reliably learned that he had the attack in the morning and was hospitalised. He is currently stable now after undergoing surgery. Dev, 61, is a name synonymous with Indian cricket. It was under Kapil that India took that huge step towards becoming a cricketing powerhouse by winning the 1983 World Cup, beating the odds against the mighty West Indies in the final. Meanwhile, best wishes have poured in for Dev on social media.

MP Shashi Tharoor said, "Concerned to learn that the legendary #KapilDev has suffered a heart attack & is in hospital. His mighty heart won many a battle for India. Wishing him the very best in winning this one too."

Concerned to learn that the legendary #KapilDev has suffered a heart attack & is in hospital. His mighty heart won many a battle for India. Wishing him the very best in winning this one too. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 23, 2020

Here are some tweets from the cricketers:

Get well soon Paaji @therealkapildev — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 23, 2020

Let’s send a billion wishes and prayers to @therealkapildev. Get well soon, Paji. 🙌🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 23, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev sir. Strength always. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 23, 2020

My prayers are with you 🙏 hope you get well soon #Kapildev paji — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2020

During an illustrious career spanning 16 years, Dev played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs and is regarded as one of the finest allrounders the game has seen along with contemporary greats like and Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee.

He scored 5248 Test runs at 31/05 and claimed 434 wickets at 29.64. In ODIs, Dev, primarily a bowling allrounder, made 3783 runs at 23.79 and took 253 wickets at 27.45. His eight Test centuries attest to his batting credentials. His 175 not out against Zimbabwe in a Group B match in the 1983 World Cup is considered by many the best ODI innings of all-time.