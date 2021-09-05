'Exactly How a Test Match Innings is Built': Sunil Gavaskar All Praise For Rohit Sharma

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has lavished high praise on how Rohit Sharma constructed his innings during the second innings of the ongoing 4th Test between India and England at The Oval. Rohit scored 127 before being dismissed, which is the first time in career that he has scored a Test century away from home.

Rohit’s innings ensured there wasn’t a repeat of the first innings collapse that saw India being bowled out for 191 after being put in to bat first in the penultimate Test of the five-match series.

“Incredible knock. Very, very impressive, for the simple reason that the way he was covering the swing when the ball was new," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network. “Not just here, but even in the earlier matches. The way he was playing very late, the way he had the bat and pad close to each other, not pushing at deliveries. Once he settled down, then all the shots began to flow. But then the most impressive thing is the straightness of his bat, when he’s defending. Then of course the use of his feet to get to his Test century."

Gavaksar highlighted how Rohit remained conservative till the time he completed his half-century and once his eyes were firmly set, the opener widened the range of shots.

“Once he got to fifty, he opened up," Gavaskar said of Rohit. “He’s widened the range of his shots. He’s played the V, played the cuts and the sweep shot. That’s exactly how a Test match innings has to be built. That is the biggest challenge of players of his genius. For someone like him or GR Viswanath, or Azharuddin… they all had different options for deliveries. They could play on the on side and the off side, but then to curb that and play what is needed for the occasion is very important and that’s what he’s done today."

Gavaskar, who scored 34 Test centuries during his storied career, feels that Rohit has now realised that playing cameos won’t justify his talent and he needs to score big consistently which bodes well for India.

“He’s shown to himself that he can do that. Many more on the way. He has realised I need to play more than those lovely cameos, those lovely 30s, 40s. Mind you, even in T20s, he was scoring heaps of runs, getting 70s, 80s, 100s over there as well, because he realised, he has to bat and take the responsibility and bat throughout 20 runs," Gavaskar said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here