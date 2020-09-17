- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
EXC vs KAM Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Capelle, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 17, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
EXC vs KAM Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Capelle, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | SV Kampong Cricket and Excelsior 20 will meet for the first time in the ECS T10 Capelle series in Match 10, which will be played on Thursday at 08:30 pm IST at the Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle. KAM will have their task cut out as their opponent EXC have won the first two matches it played. On the contrary, KAM have yet to score a point having lost the first two matches, both at the hands of Sparta 1888. A win against VCC, with whom they are scheduled to play before this match, would certainly help boost morale of the KAM.
EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket Live Streaming
All matches of ECS T10 Capelle 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket: Live Score /Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket: Match Details
September 17 - 08:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket captain: Joost Kroesen
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket vice-captain: Usman Malik
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket wicketkeeper: Mathijs Schewe
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket batsmen: Ryan Campbell, , Ben Cooper, Danish Ateeq
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket all-rounders: Lorenzo Ingram, Rens van Troost, Usman Malik
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket bowlers: Tom Heggelman, Pradeep Kumar, Raza Anis, Bilal Saleem
EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Excelsior 20 playing 11 against SV Kampong Cricket: Joost Kroesen, Ryan Campbell, Ben Cooper, Rens van Troost, Corey Rutgers, Lorenzo Ingram, Mathijs Schewe (WK), Luuk Kroesen, Roel Verhagen, Tom Heggelman, Pradeep Kumar
EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, SV Kampong Cricket playing 11 against Excelsior 20: Mees Hoffman, Danish Ateeq, Shaheryar Butt, Usman Malik, Assad Saleemi, Ratha Alphonse (WK), Khalid Sherzaad, Faizan Bashir, Raza Anis, Bilal Saleem, Rana Bilal Siddique
EXC vs KAM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / EXC vs KAM Dream11 Best Picks / EXC vs KAM Dream11 Captain / EXC vs KAM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
