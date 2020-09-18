- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
EXC vs KAM Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Capelle, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong: First 11
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 18, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
In the 12th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Capelle, Excelsior 20 will be squaring off against SV Kampong in their scheduled fixture on Friday, September 18. Excelsior seems to be on a heavy side with a dominating three-match victory out of the five games played so far. SV Kampong, on the other hand, have won only two games. However, one of these victories were claimed against Excelsior on Thursday.
The match will be a crucial one for SV Kampong Cricket who need a victory today to ensure their stay in the game forward without depending on any other result. Excelsior are already through to the play-offs and the outcome is not going to bother them. However, if Sparta manages to win against Voorburg in the 12.30pm IST game, both Excelsior and SV Kampong will be facing off each other in Bronze Final today.
The EXC vs KAM match will be played at 2:30 pm IST at Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.
EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club Live Streaming
All matches of ECS T10 Capelle 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong: Live Score / Scorecard
EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong: Match Details
September 18 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong captain: B Saleem
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong vice-captain: S Butt
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong wicketkeeper: R Alphonse
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong batsmen: S Shankar, S Butt, P Jacob
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong all-rounders: L Ingram, B Saleem, J van Troost, S Bhatti
ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong bowlers: T Heggelman, N Etman, R Bilal Siddique
EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Excelsior 20 playing 11 against SV Kampong: T Heggelman (C), S van Troost (WK), J Kroesen, L Ingram, N Etman, S Shankar, J van Troost, R Heinsbroek, S Bhatti, M Schewe
EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, SV Kampong playing 11 against Excelsior 20: U Malik (C), R Alphonse (WK), A Saleemi, S Butt, Y Usman, A Verbeek, B Saleem, K Nana, R Siddique, S Kumar, P Jacob
