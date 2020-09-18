EXC vs KAM Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Capelle, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong: First 11

EXC vs KAM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / EXC vs KAM Dream11 Best Picks / EXC vs KAM Dream11 Captain / EXC vs KAM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the 12th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Capelle, Excelsior 20 will be squaring off against SV Kampong in their scheduled fixture on Friday, September 18. Excelsior seems to be on a heavy side with a dominating three-match victory out of the five games played so far. SV Kampong, on the other hand, have won only two games. However, one of these victories were claimed against Excelsior on Thursday.

The match will be a crucial one for SV Kampong Cricket who need a victory today to ensure their stay in the game forward without depending on any other result. Excelsior are already through to the play-offs and the outcome is not going to bother them. However, if Sparta manages to win against Voorburg in the 12.30pm IST game, both Excelsior and SV Kampong will be facing off each other in Bronze Final today.

The EXC vs KAM match will be played at 2:30 pm IST at Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Capelle 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong: Match Details

September 18 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong captain: B Saleem

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong vice-captain: S Butt

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong wicketkeeper: R Alphonse

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong batsmen: S Shankar, S Butt, P Jacob

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong all-rounders: L Ingram, B Saleem, J van Troost, S Bhatti

ECS T10 Capelle 2020 EXC vs KAM Dream11 team for Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong bowlers: T Heggelman, N Etman, R Bilal Siddique

EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, Excelsior 20 playing 11 against SV Kampong: T Heggelman (C), S van Troost (WK), J Kroesen, L Ingram, N Etman, S Shankar, J van Troost, R Heinsbroek, S Bhatti, M Schewe

EXC vs KAM ECS T10 Capelle 2020, SV Kampong playing 11 against Excelsior 20: U Malik (C), R Alphonse (WK), A Saleemi, S Butt, Y Usman, A Verbeek, B Saleem, K Nana, R Siddique, S Kumar, P Jacob

