Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 2: GIB VS POR

live
GIB GIB
POR POR

Abu Dhabi

26 Oct, 201912:15 IST

Match 36: BER VS NED

upcoming
BER BER
NED NED

Dubai

26 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: ESP VS GIB

upcoming
ESP ESP
GIB GIB

Dubai

26 Oct, 201915:45 IST

Match 4: ESP VS POR

upcoming
ESP ESP
POR POR

Dubai

26 Oct, 201919:15 IST

"Excited, Can't Wait" - Steve Smith on Return to Playing in Australia

He last played a T20I in the World T20 2016, and has overall played 30 T20Is for 431 runs at a strike rate of 122.44.

Cricketnext Staff |October 26, 2019, 1:27 PM IST

Steve Smith is eager to get back to playing international cricket in front of his home crowd in Australia, something he last did in January 2018.

Smith hasn't played for Australia at home since the one-day series against England early last year; he was suspended for a year from March 2018 for his involvement in the ball-tampering saga. Smith then returned to action with the World Cup and the Ashes in England this year, and is set to play on home soil in the series against Sri Lanka and then Pakistan.

"It should be good, I can’t wait to play," Smith said on Friday (October 25). "Any time you walk out and play for Australia it’s a great honour and to be back playing here in Australia, I’m excited."

Not only will Smith be returning to his home crowd, but also making a comeback to T20Is. He last played a T20I in the World T20 2016, and has overall played 30 T20Is for 431 runs at a strike rate of 122.44.

"I’m sure with the World Cup in a year’s time there’s an opportunity to have that continuity," Smith said. "I think we’ve seen over the years that the T20 format is one where guys are rested a lot. That will probably change leading into the World Cup I dare say.

"I think it’s a great opportunity for 14 guys that have been picked here to have that continuity and try to perform together and work towards hopefully being part of a World Cup. It starts here this summer. We’ve got six games straight."

Australia will play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka beginning October 27 in Adelaide. They will then play three T20Is and two Tests against Pakistan.

australia vs sri lankasteve smithT20I

Related stories

Injury Rules Australia’s Andrew Tye Out of Sri Lanka Series
Cricketnext Staff | October 26, 2019, 12:26 PM IST

Injury Rules Australia’s Andrew Tye Out of Sri Lanka Series

Lasith Malinga Back to Lead Sri Lanka for Australia T20Is
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 7:57 PM IST

Lasith Malinga Back to Lead Sri Lanka for Australia T20Is

Aussie Skipper Tim Paine Backs Steve Smith's Return to Captaincy
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 8:24 AM IST

Aussie Skipper Tim Paine Backs Steve Smith's Return to Captaincy

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019

NED v BER
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019

GIB v ESP
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019

POR v ESP
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more