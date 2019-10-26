Steve Smith is eager to get back to playing international cricket in front of his home crowd in Australia, something he last did in January 2018.
Smith hasn't played for Australia at home since the one-day series against England early last year; he was suspended for a year from March 2018 for his involvement in the ball-tampering saga. Smith then returned to action with the World Cup and the Ashes in England this year, and is set to play on home soil in the series against Sri Lanka and then Pakistan.
"It should be good, I can’t wait to play," Smith said on Friday (October 25). "Any time you walk out and play for Australia it’s a great honour and to be back playing here in Australia, I’m excited."
Not only will Smith be returning to his home crowd, but also making a comeback to T20Is. He last played a T20I in the World T20 2016, and has overall played 30 T20Is for 431 runs at a strike rate of 122.44.
"I’m sure with the World Cup in a year’s time there’s an opportunity to have that continuity," Smith said. "I think we’ve seen over the years that the T20 format is one where guys are rested a lot. That will probably change leading into the World Cup I dare say.
"I think it’s a great opportunity for 14 guys that have been picked here to have that continuity and try to perform together and work towards hopefully being part of a World Cup. It starts here this summer. We’ve got six games straight."
Australia will play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka beginning October 27 in Adelaide. They will then play three T20Is and two Tests against Pakistan.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
"Excited, Can't Wait" - Steve Smith on Return to Playing in Australia
He last played a T20I in the World T20 2016, and has overall played 30 T20Is for 431 runs at a strike rate of 122.44.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 26, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Injury Rules Australia’s Andrew Tye Out of Sri Lanka Series
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
Lasith Malinga Back to Lead Sri Lanka for Australia T20Is
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
Aussie Skipper Tim Paine Backs Steve Smith's Return to Captaincy
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019
NED v BERDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019
GIB v ESPDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019
POR v ESPDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings