Exciting Year Ahead for English Cricket: Buttler

Loading...
"We feel lucky to be around at this time when these type of things are coming around because it is a huge opportunity and we all want to play a part in an exciting time for English cricket," said Buttler ahead of England's two-day warm-up match against West Indies Cricket Board President XI in Barbados.
"It's a huge year but for us it's a case of focusing on the here and now because we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We're aware of how quickly things can change in cricket and you can come unstuck.
"We're all in a very fortunate position to potentially play a part in a huge period of time for England cricket. They're all very romantic ideas but the end product comes from hard work in the years before that and from doing some good stuff now."
Buttler arrived in Australia after a yet another successful BBL stint and then will head to India after the Caribbean tour. There is plenty more on the agenda for Buttler who represents England in all formats, and he is aware of the fact that he will have to keep his body and mind fresh.
"It is a massive year and we have to be fresh and excited going into the big events," he said. "There is lots of cricket coming and one of the things both captains (Joe Root and Eoin Morgan) and management have done is look after the players which is really important.
"We've talked about this year being massive for the game. We don't want people to be too tired but there's a fine balance between doing too much and too little. We only have a short career and you want to play as much as you can. There are amazing possibilities around the world but you have to balance your time well and it's important for myself especially to have time away from the game. So it's a discussion for everyone, being open and honest and trying to find the best solutions."
Ashley Giles, the new managing director of England men's cricket, recently said he was uncomfortable with the idea of football being a part of their training routine, and Buttler too admitted that there are some risks involved.
"I love it," Buttler said. "It's been a fun part of our warm-ups for a while and I enjoy playing it. The guys are very careful. We're not professionals but we enjoy a kick around and we try to stay as safe as possible.
"But I understand his point of view because it probably doesn't make too much sense for us to warm up playing football. There are obvious risks.
"So if that's his final decision then that's it. There will be discussions between coaches, captains and Ashley Giles and if it's decided we can't play anymore I don't think the guys will be too bothered. We'll just get on with it."
First Published: January 15, 2019, 4:08 PM IST