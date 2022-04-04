EXCLUSIVE - 'Afghanistan Has Given me Everything': Rashid Khan Has No Confusion in Country vs Club Debate

The Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan may have picked just two wickets so far in this IPL because of his team’s pacers’ domination and yet he remains the biggest threat for all the opponents. The 23-year-old is a captain’s dream and traditionally it is always believed that for a leg-spinner, the backing and support of the skipper is extremely essential. However, such is the sustained success and body of work of the former Afghanistan skipper that he is one of the rare leggies in the game who doesn’t necessarily need a captain’s cushion all the time.

“To be honest, every bowler should have that kind of mindset. The bowlers must have the trust in his skillset. I always believe as a bowler you should take responsibilities for those six balls. If captain has given you the field and you can’t tell that you are not happy (means you are not taking ownership). I always try to imply my own plan first and then captain’s. You should try to set your own field and have the confidence. You need to be upfront with your captain as far your plan," says Rashid in an exclusive chat with News18 with a rare candour in a PR driven world of interactions where most players are uttering the parroted quotes.

However, no one should get the impression that the Gujarat Titans’ match-winner doesn’t care about the role of a captain. It doesn’t mean that one of the most successful bowlers in T20 format is arrogant.

Far from it.

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler feels that a skipper’s support and care is definitely needed but when someone going through a hard time.

“It is right that you need back-up from your captain. Especially when you are going through tough times. That is required. But generally, as a bowler you should have your own plan and after that if you struggle then you go to the captain (and ask) what options he has. Then you can go to your captain and ask for his suggestions,” explains Khan who has played under more than 30 captains across the globe in various T20 teams.

The Titans not only have a new captain but a new coach as well in former India pacer Ashish Nehra. And, Khan is quite enthusiastic about working with Nehraji.

“We have played together in 2017. He was part of the SRH team. We used to have a lot of discussions as he was a senior player. The way he is working hard on this team is great. He is not very demanding as a coach. He is trusting the players. As a coach he is giving us positive energy. He reduces the pressure and we are focusing more on our performances,” says Rashid.

Of course, Shane Warne has been undoubtedly the biggest inspiration for any modern leg-spinner but Rashid also has immense regard for India’s former captain Anil Kumble who is currently Kings Punjab coach. “To be honest, I have very small interactions with him so far. I have asked him (in past) that it would be a huge honour to have half an hour chit- chat with him (on leg-spin). I want to pick up his brain. Hopefully, I may get that chance in future,” says with a typical smile which has won him countless admirers in India.

Due to IPL, India is also producing many leg-spinners with varied skill sets. Former under 19 sensation and currently Lucknow Super Giants’ Ravi Bishnoi has caught attention of Rashid. “Bishnoi is a young talent. He will be a big star for India in future,” says the GT bowler.

Before we were about to finish the interaction, one couldn’t resist to ask an awkward question which most players in the world would perhaps refuse to answer.

Recently, Rashid was in the news because of choosing his country ahead of club which is of course not a common thing in the sporting world.

Rather than going to play in the final of Pakistan Super League, he decided to play against Bangladesh. When asked what prompted him to do that, sensing that it was an awkward question, the media manager politely requested that if this could be avoided as it wasn’t actually related to the IPL. One nodded and agreed to ask a different question instead but then Rashid intervened himself.

“No, no, it’s fine. Let me answer that”, he started off saying. “I came into the various leagues by representing Afghanistan first. Hence, the country is always first for me. Whatever you do in life, you can never forget your country.

“Whenever it (the choice) is between country or club, there is never a confusion for me. Had I not played for Afghanistan no one would have known me. It is my country Afghanistan which has given me everything. When your country needs you and if you don’t step -up then it is not fair. And everyone knows nothing can beat the commitment for your country,” Rashid signed off in style as he often does with his mesmerizing spells by bowling over his fans.

