Pravin Amre is India’s first Test century-maker against South Africa. After a long wait in the reserves, Amre got his big breakthrough in red-ball cricket when India toured the rainbow nation after it returned to international cricket following a two-decade ban because the country practiced apartheid.

Amre made 103 at No. 6, in six hours and 14 minutes, and facing 299 balls. His strike rate was 34.45, but his stoical approach to batting helped India draw the first Test between the two countries at Kingsmead, Durban.

Three decades after his memorable Test debut, Amre expressed happiness at scoring a century against one of the toughest pace attacks led by Allan ‘White Lightning’ Donald. Now a coach who has worked with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer and many more cricketers, Amre opens the conversation highlighting the superb infrastructure in South Africa thirty years ago. He also takes stock of India’s batting, which he feels should deliver by putting runs on the board for the seam and spin attack to capitalise on.

“The facilities there, the infrastructure in South Africa in 1992 was better than what existed in India then. We knew that we could practice at the indoor nets at the Centurion. They had a high-performance centre and floodlights at six to seven venues. South Africa was as good as anybody that time, infrastructure wise. That was the time when every South African, from the players to the fans to the administrators, were keen to return to the international fold. They were a strong cricket team. I also had the opportunity to play their domestic cricket in 1999. I could see the transformation coming through. Everyone, all sections of the society, was given the opportunity.

“But in recent times South Africa has not been able to get the balance right. When it comes to ICC events, South Africa has not been able to deliver. On that tour, I faced one of the fastest bowling attacks (Donald, Craig Matthews, Brian McMillan, Brett Schultz, Meyrick Pringle) in the world in 1992," said Amre before responding to questions on some important aspects of the Indian team that has taken a big blow on the form of Rohit Sharma being forced to miss the three Test series because of a left hamstring ailment.

Excerpts:

South Africa have won 20 of the 30 Tests played at home against India. How would you look at the situation now?

I think one has to look at it this way: India, in recent times, have ticked the big box of having the potential to take twenty wickets in a match. This is a very significant thing to be taken note of. I have always believed that India should put runs on the board. It’s the same for this series also. South Africa have won 20 Tests at home because they knew the way to exploit the home conditions. The challenge is much more these days for visiting teams because they do not get warm up matches leading into the Test series. But the Indian batting is experienced, many of them have played there. As I said India’s bowling unit has the potential to take twenty wickets in a Test match.

India and South Africa have taken big hits before the start of the series. Batter Rohit Sharma (43 Tests, 3047 runs - 1462 as an opener) for India, and fast bowler Anirch Nortje (12 Tests, 47 wickets) for South Africa have been ruled out because of injuries…

In the last six months, Rohit has been a different player. He took up the big responsibility in Australia and in England. He got a Test century also (127 at The Oval). He is a matured batter and cricketer now, like red wine. He knows where his off stump is, and in white ball cricket, he knows where the gaps are. He has come to that zone after many years of experience in international cricket. India will miss him in the three-Test series absolutely.

With Nortje ruled out, South Africa’s bowling has got depleted. The challenge is to get twenty wickets to win a Test match. This applies to any team. And Nortje plays that role for his team. He has a nagging line and a very deceptive bouncer. I have heard some players say that you cannot predict his bouncer that comes very quickly to surprise them. He has that short-ball weapon. South Africa will miss him.

With Rohit not available, India’s opening pair should be KL Rahul and Mayank Aggarwal, at least for the first two Tests in Centurion and the Wanderers?

Mayank has been among the runs in recent times and Rahul has been given the responsibility as vice-captain. Rahul’s nature of batting also helps abroad. He punishes the loose balls. It’s important to play that type of cricket in South Africa. Getting the century against New Zealand in the Mumbai Test will boost Mayank’s confidence to play well abroad.

Looking at the middle order, India have Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer. Kohli will bat at No. 4. So who among the others will you pick?

It’s up to the team management. The practice sessions will tell them a lot. The first Test is always important. And so it’s vital to back the best players, and the players in form. It’s important to find out who is middling the ball well at the net sessions. Sometimes the team management has to take a tough call. I played my first Test after being a 12th man/reserve for eleven Tests. And that’s because I was middling the ball well in the nets. These are important factors.

Would it not be tough for the captain and team management not to play Shreyas after his century and half century against New Zealand in Kanpur?

Shreyas has done that was in his hands. After four good years in domestic cricket, he got the breakthrough. He has done his job. Sheryas will play in South Africa for the first time in a Test match, but there are others who have already played there. The team management will take a call looking at the current situation.

You have been associated with Rahane for a long time. After his match winning century at Melbourne, there has been a slump in his form?

To be honest, one cannot score a century in every Test match. Forties and fifties, and partnerships are very important for the team. It was difficult to get runs in the home Tests against England that India played early this year. Most batters could not score, and we have been harsh on these players. He (Rahane) has scored runs abroad. After being shot out for 36 (at Adelaide), he scored a century, led the team well and won the series. He showed a lot of character and skill. I think we should back him. All big players have gone through a lean patch. A batter like him cannot see a sword over his head every time he goes out to bat. Rahane has scored 4795 runs in Test cricket and hence he should receive full backing from the team management.

I am sure Cheteshwar (Pujara) has received messages from the team management. I have read this in media reports. He has scored 6589 runs in Test cricket. All the runs he has scored are hard-earned. He has won India Test matches. He is experienced and has scored runs when Team India needed them, it has not been easy for him. He has played his role to win Test matches. They are not rookies; they are in the team because they have delivered. So it’s important to back them than doubt their abilities. These two boys — Rahane and Pujara – have done well for India when the chips were down.

Rishabh Pant is an altogether different make up; he has been the game changer.

When he gets out, sometimes it looks ugly. But he has scored three Test centuries in different conditions, and he has proved to be a match winner. We saw that in Australia. He learned a lot in that series against Australia. He is a matured player now, captain of Delhi Capitals. He is also growing in stature. We have to back him the way he plays. This is a different era and players play cricket differently.

What about the bowling unit led by the speedsters?

I think we have the bowling to take twenty wickets in all conditions. They have the experience of bowling in South Africa.

