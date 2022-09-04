EXCLUSIVE | Dinesh Karthik Should be in the Playing 11 no Matter What: Robin Uthappa

Former India international Robin Uthappa believes that while it will be a great spectacle to see India take on Pakistan potentially three times in the Aisa Cup 2022, India’s focussed will solely remain on winning the continental trophy one more time, and with the larger picture of ironing out the chinks ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. After India’s timid exit from the T20 World Cup 2021, the onus is on the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid combo to deliver the goods for India and Uthappa, all but knows about India’s disappointing World Cup campaigns (read 2007) and the dashing opener opines that heading into the T20 World Cup in Australia, India more or less have all the bases covered.

Excerpts:

A lot of people think even if it is Asia Cup only 6 teams are playing but effectively it’s a 3-match series in disguise between India and Pakistan. Fans are so much deprived of these bilateral contests everyone thinks that in the final these two Asian giants will play. How do you look at that?

It’s good to have India Pakistan game, just the kind of peg of these players playing against each other would be good to see, just what to watch the cricket strictly from a cricketing point to see them going up against each other will be great for cricket, great for viewers and will be great for the records also, we will really see where these players stand against each other…so in that sense I think it will be a great game to view… having said that I think the focus will not only be to perform well against Pakistan but also taking one game at a time and winning one game at a time and hopefully winning the Asia Cup.

When you were playing for India you used to possess the devil may care approach while batting… 360-degree or innovative shots, how do you see in that context, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya?

They are incredible batters, they have done so well for themselves in the recent past, especially Rishabh, in test match cricket he has been incredible although I feel in One Day Cricket in 20-20 cricket, I am sure he will agree as well that he has not lived up to the potential and I am certain that people have faith in him and in due course he reposes the faith and shows us his class as he is in other formats as well, having said that when we come to Hardik Pandya I think he’s in the form of his life, mentally physically, emotionally seems like he’s sorted. I think captaincy was possibly one of the best things that could happen to a person like Hardik Pandya, it’s working in his favour, he seems more assured, and He seems more secure within himself, secure about his own game. And we can see him going out expressing himself and you see how well he is performing, because of his mindset.

Rohit Sharma is going to be there in the 2022 T20 World Cup did you ever expect someone like Dinesh Karthik who will be there in the team?

If you take out the age factor equation then he is easily one of the tops, in 2-3 best finisher for the country today and who is still playing international cricket so and have done well and is doing well, he has done well in IPL so why shouldn’t you be he there. I don’t think age should be a criterion if he if you are performing the way he is and much deservedly so he is a part of the squad and I think he should be in the playing 11 no matter what and for me Dinesh Karthik will fit into any 11 in Asia of and in the world, cup happening in Australia.

What about Indian Bowling who has impressed you with his skill and crafts?

For me Harshal has really been impressive unfortunately he is missing out, Bhuvi has come back strongly and has backed his performance as well, he bowled well in the death as well not only with the new ball. Deepak Chahar is coming back from injury, and all of these young fast bowlers are exciting…. for me Siraj is also someone who is very exciting so our Indian pace battery is in the best place it ever had been So we as the fans, the viewers who enjoyed it outside ride this big wave.

