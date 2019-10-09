Discussions on Technique Overrated, Rohit Has Attitude to Succeed in Tests: Kumble
After a convincing win in the first Test against South Africa at Vizag, India head into the second at Pune with very few concerns. Former Indian Captain and coach Anil Kumble reflects on the big talking points to emerge from the first Test.
Discussions on Technique Overrated, Rohit Has Attitude to Succeed in Tests: Kumble
After a convincing win in the first Test against South Africa at Vizag, India head into the second at Pune with very few concerns. Former Indian Captain and coach Anil Kumble reflects on the big talking points to emerge from the first Test.
Related stories
Nikhil Narain | October 6, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Rohit’s Debut, Ashwin’s Return, Jadeja’s 200th & Shami’s Second Innings Record
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
India vs South Africa: Going to Give Rohit Time at Top of the Order - Shastri
Karthik Lakshmanan | October 6, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Accurate Mohammed Shami Too Hot to Handle for South Africa
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NED v OMALahore
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
JER v QATLahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings