EXCLUSIVE | Have to Rejig Rules: Kumble Backs Ganguly in Conflict of Interest Debate
Former Indian captain and coach Anil Kumble has backed new BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s call that the provisions of the conflict of interest clause in the BCCI’s new constitution need to be revisited. Speaking to CricketNext, Kumble asserted that in its present form the provisions are too restrictive and substantially diminish the ability of former cricketers to contribute to the system.
EXCLUSIVE | Have to Rejig Rules: Kumble Backs Ganguly in Conflict of Interest Debate
Former Indian captain and coach Anil Kumble has backed new BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s call that the provisions of the conflict of interest clause in the BCCI’s new constitution need to be revisited. Speaking to CricketNext, Kumble asserted that in its present form the provisions are too restrictive and substantially diminish the ability of former cricketers to contribute to the system.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
Will Run BCCI The Way I Led India: Ganguly Promises Corruption-free Tenure
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly's Rise: Today Cricket, Tomorrow India
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 8:13 PM IST
BCCI to Pay Diana Edulji, Vinod Rai Rs 3.5 Crore Each
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019
NIG v UAEAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019
PNG v NEDAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 T20 | Thu, 24 October, 2019
HK v CANAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings