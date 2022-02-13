EXCLUSIVE | Home-Grown Future Captain Ishan Kishan Deserves Rs 15.25 Crore Price Tag

Shortly after being bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore in the IPL 2022 auction on Saturday, Jharkhand left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan posted a video message on his social media saying he could not wait to reunite with MI Paltan.

On Saturday, Kishan became the second most expensive Indian cricketer in IPL auction history after Yuvraj Singh, who went for ₹16 crore in 2015, bought by Delhi Daredevils as Delhi Capitals were called then.

Kishan has come to the limelight and into the Indian team’s limited-overs scheme of things last year courtesy his aggressive batting style at the top of the order, often opening with the skipper Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians in the last couple of years.

When Mumbai Indians released him among others after last year’s IPL, little did Kishan know that he would go for ₹15.25 crore to the same team where he has grown as a cricketer. While there has not been any doubt about Kishan’s capabilities as a top-order batsman, the 23-year-old left-handed batter and wicketkeeper will only show more responsibility with the bat from now on and not throw away his wicket as he has done in the past in his quest for hitting one six too many.

Kishan has evolved as a player while playing for Mumbai Indians since 2018 IPL after making his debut in the IPL for Gujarat Lions the previous year. Kishan has been groomed in the MI set up and it was only apt that MI stretched their purse to acquire him back.

MI talent scout and former India pacer, TA Sekar, told news18.com shortly after the first day of the auction ended that Kishan is one who would be looked to be retained when the situation arises in the future.

The 65-year-old Sekar, a fast-bowling coach, said: “Kishan is a terrific white–ball player. He is very talented and particularly with the white ball, with his way of attacking play, he would put the opposition bowlers into a lot of thinking. He has got very good hand-eye coordination, has got very good bat speed.”

Sekar, a former national selector, said that Kishan is one for the future. “He has done well for us in the last two to three years. He has got age on his side and naturally, he will be our future player. Ultimately, you have to look at 3-4 players to be retained after four years. Teams look at who they want to retain.”

Kishan has been used anywhere between opening and No. 4 majority of the times in IPL. But, it is as an opener that he has his best strike rate – 155.50 in 13 innings. Remember his 84 in 32 balls in the last league match of 2021 IPL that helped MI post their highest ever total (235/9 against SRH)? Kishan can be a destroyer of bowling attacks.

Kishan’s penchant to hit boundaries at will was seen when he scored a four off the first ball he faced in his T20I career (against England last year). And, he went on to better it with a six off the first ball be faced in ODIs (against Sri Lanka last year).

Asked if MI looked at Kishan as a future captain, Sekar said: “He has led India under-19 and India ‘A’. He can be groomed into a captain. He has very good cricketing brain and being a wicketkeeper, he’ll be able to handle field placings better. Captaincy is far away as Rohit Sharma is already there. But, Kishan is a potential for T20.”

‘KISHAN DESERVED THE PRICE’

Former cricketer who was a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, Sunil Valson, was not surprised with Kishan fetching ₹15.25 crore on Saturday. Speaking to this website from New Delhi, Valson said: “I was always very clear that Ishan would be a hot pick. The price he got was well deserved. A lot of the youngsters have got a good price. Whenever Kishan has played, he bats up in the batting order. He sets the pace. Being a youngster and a very aggressive batsman has worked in his favour. He is one who has multi-skills as he is also a wicketkeeper. The other option is that he is captaincy material. That also added in his favour.”

The 63-year-old Valson, who was a part of Delhi Daredevils until a couple of years ago, said: “Right from his U-19 days, he has been one of those performers of the daredevils kind. He is not scared to play the shots. As an opener, he should be able to take those risks. Whenever he got it going, he really set it up for the rest of the batsmen, and that helps. He straightaway likes to go after the bowling. Batting in the Power Play, he has often set the tone for MI in the past.”

‘UNDERSTANDS HIS GAME MUCH MORE’

Kishan is not only a white-ball cricketer but has shown maturity in the longer duration. He was a part of the India ‘A’ squad that toured South Africa in November-December 2021 and scored 49 and 91 not out in the two ‘Tests’.

Sairaj Bahutule, who was the bowling coach of India ‘A’ in South Africa, told this scribe: “He performed well for India ‘A’. He scored a crucial 91 not out and got the team out of danger. He has evolved as a player, understands his game much more, understands his responsibility and takes it on his shoulders. He has definitely improved. It is all about the team’s requirement and the impact he has that is very important. He can win matches for you singlehandedly. He has just got better and better.”

Himself a part of an IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, until last year as their bowling coach, the 49-year-old Bahutule said that the thinking behind the team going for Kishan for a huge price could also be where the team plays a majority of the matches. The former Mumbai and India leg-spinner said: “Factors like the most effective combination, the venues the teams are playing at, the type of soil, who could be playing shots on them all come to the picture in picking a player. Kishan can be effective at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (MI’s home ground).”

‘HE COULD LEAD FRANCHISE ONE DAY’

Another coach who has followed Kishan from close quarters is Abhay Sharma, the former Railways captain and wicket-keeper. The 52-year-old Sharma was the fielding coach of the India under-19 team with Kishan as the captain and Rishabh Pant also in the team.

While Pant has cemented his place in the Indian team, Kishan is not far away from doing so, said Sharma. “Ishan is a very talented cricketer. For the money put in by the franchise, they must have taken all the things into consideration. Ishan is definitely going to be a player to watch out for. A top-order batsman, that too a left-hander, who can keep wickets too, he brings good values to the team. He has got a very good strike rate.”

Sharma has seen the leadership skills of Kishan from close quarters that he said: “To me, he can even lead the franchise one day. He is very sharp in taking decisions.”

Pant may have got into the senior Indian team ahead of Kishan, but Sharma said the MI recruit is not one to lag behind. Sharma said: “Rishabh Pant got the first opportunity and grabbed it with both the hands. Pant has shown maturity and is followed by people. As long as Ishan Kishan gets more matches, he will be a star to watch. He has really matured now from what he was two years ago. And in the coming years, he’ll be a different player altogether. The good part with Ishan is that he plays all the cricketing shots, thus reducing the risk factor. He is very effective.”

Kishan, who has played in five T20Is and three ODIs, will now be closely followed by everyone, first up being the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.

