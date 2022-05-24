EXCLUSIVE | 'It Helps a Lot When a Captain is Himself Doing Well': David Miller Praises Natural Leader Hardik Pandya

For the Gujarat Titans, captain Hardik Pandya( 413 runs at an average of 41.30 and Strike rate of 131.52) and opener Shubman Gill (403 runs at an average of 31 and Strike rate of 133.88) have been the two of the most prolific batters in IPL 2022. However, none of them can match the average and strike rate of South African David Miller (381 runs at an average of 41.30 and Strike rate of 136.07.

The contribution of the 32-year-old senior-pro has become even more significant since in most of the matches he has batted in the difficult situations of the death overs where he has to either perform the rescue act or pull out the win from seemingly hopeless situation.

“It is always about having a plan (better) to counter that plan from the bowlers,” Miller explains about his method of batting which is refreshing since consistency was one aspect, he rarely displayed in his T20 career. The former captain of the Kings XI Punjab also elaborates on how he copes with the ever-increasing demand for batting superbly in the death overs which has become such a critical factor in winning close matches in the shortest format of the game.

“I think (it’s all about) constantly talking to the players and coaches about different ideas. I mean if you are not willing and if you don’t learn and adapt, you do fall behind, right? It’s (batting at 6 or 7) something that can be challenging but if you have an open mind set, you can be successful. Most certainly it is the way forward,” says Miller in an exclusive chat with Cricketnext.com.

Out of the 14 matches, Miller has been unbeaten on half of the occasions so far and more often than not has been guiding his team to win from difficult situations. In the very second game of the season, Miller played an exceptional knock of undefeated 94 against Chennai Super Kings and snatched the victory from the proverbial jaws of a certain defeat.

Of course, Miller’s task became a bit easier with the ferocious assault from Rahul Tewatia from the other end. “The main thing I have enjoyed batting with Rahul is that every time he has walked into bat no matter how big a total has been in terms of the high run-rate, he has always found a way to get over the line from team,” says Miller profusely in admiration of his Indian team mate.

Since the inception of IPL, a lot of domestic players have benefitted immensely from the exposure of this high-profile tournament and have gone on to play for India despite a lesser body of work in first class cricket. The likes of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have made it to the T20 squad against a five-match series starting against South Africa.

The likes of Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi’s non-inclusion is being debated in social media but very few are talking about Tewatia being ignored once more for an India call-up. “There is a big pool of players in India it will be always difficult to get selected for India which has a lot bigger pool of cricketers than other countries. But he definitely deserves to get a call-up,” says Miller in an advisory tone not just for Tewatia but for all the players who feel disappointed after not getting selected for India.

The left-handed Miller is renowned for his power-hitting and despite making his debut for the Dolphins at the age of 17 in the 2007-08 season, he has not played a single Test for his country as yet. In his formative years, Miller played hockey, tennis and squash which is a normal thing in South African sporting culture but he never had any doubt regarding his ultimate passion which is the game of cricket.

Despite having a reputation of a ferocious striker, the batsman from Pietermaritzburg struggled for the Rajasthan Royals in the last couple of seasons. He barely got a chance to play in 2020 and in the last edition, he grappled for runs. Expectedly, he wasn’t retained during the IPL mega auction in January by Rajasthan but somehow the new franchise Gujarat was convinced about optimising his talent and experience for themselves and it indeed has happened beautifully.

“I think it’s just mostly the backing of the team in myself. And it makes a big difference in moving forward for the mindset. You can actually work on certain things. You can actually achieve what you really want to achieve. Rather than playing one game here and then being dropped for the next game. It’s difficult to build in something when you are in and out of the teams, the whole time. This season it has been really nice (in that sense that I have been allowed to play all the matches) and being fully be backed by team management,” explains Miller on the factor which has seen a personal turnaround in his game this season.

Last but not the least, Miller is also a fan of his new captain Hardik Pandya who has led a new team to the play-offs by topping the points table. “He has performed really really well. He is very relaxed. It helps a lot when a captain is himself doing well. It’s been nice to play under him and being backed by him. Hardik has been a natural leader and has performed really well,” says Miller.

But what has been the one thing which has stood out in Pandya-the captain as very few knew about his leadership potential? “It helps when the captain himself is doing well and performs. He has got a nice and clear plan and we all have really enjoyed the way he has gone on. He has contributed in a lot of games whenever we needed him in a big way,” signs off Miller whose team is playing a very important game, the Qualifier 1 tonight against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.

