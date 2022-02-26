Exclusive | Rahul Dravid Conveying Message to Wriddhiman Saha About Future Plan a Good Idea: Chandrakant Pandit

Chandrakant Pandit was forced to play the waiting game, as an understudy to Kiran More for the India wicket-keeper berth. Batting was a plus point and the Mumbai player maximised opportunities coming his way, graduating to the World Cup squad in 1987 under Kapil Dev’s captaincy. Currently the Madhya Pradesh chief coach for Ranji Trophy 2022 and in Rajkot for group games, he can relate to the anguish in wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha’s heart about the uncertainty at 37 years.

The understudy to MS Dhoni and facing competition from younger Rishabh Pant, Saha reportedly was told by chief coach Rahul Dravid about exclusion from India’s future team-building plan. Pandit explains that communicating with a first-team player directly with a view to make him understand is a right move by the India coach, instead of keeping the experienced wicket-keeper hanging about a future role. The variety in formats is changing the expectations from a keeper, pointed out the India U-19 World Cup coach (2009 NZ).

Mumbai’s Ranji coach, Pandit’s eye for talent, player development process, rigorous planning resulted in domestic cricket success with Vidarbha (back-to-back Ranji triumphs). Former chairman of the national junior selection committee, he is of the view that elevation of stroke-player Venkatesh Iyer, pacer Avesh Khan to Team India is fuelling self-belief among his MP players, as Ranji Trophy action resumed after the loss of one season due to covid.

Excerpts:

The value of Ranji Trophy action, resuming after last season’s no-show as a consequence of the pandemic, to Indian cricket?

One season of Ranji Trophy loss is a setback. Individual players, as well as teams, missed out on an opportunity to get noticed in the longer version. Cricket-linked jobs have come down, players lost monetarily also (Ranji match fees). The feeling is shared by umpires, scorers, support staff, coaching staff… all trying to make cricket happen.

Indian cricket also lost the chance to find new faces. We are supposed to be on the lookout for future replacements to take the place of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane also. I do understand that big players go off form at some stage in their careers, and happen to the best. The replacements come from domestic cricket. Age group cricket also suffered, not as much about match fees, but about talent. Boys and girls may not be eligible to play in their own age group when tournaments restart. Grooming cricketers has been India’s highpoint, the pandemic pushed us back.

Grooming cricketers you mentioned, grooming wicket-keepers is trickier due to the solitary place for the person standing behind the stumps….

I watched the series against the West Indies, looking at the young players getting a chance with a view to building a World Cup squad, the best way forward is to give chances to each player who did well. The demand from a wicket-keeper is entirely different from our playing days. Now the batting skill is taken into consideration, while wicket-keeping skills were noticed in the past. The shorter-version is being played a lot, unfortunately, I would say. Importance is given to a batsman who can just keep wickets for 20 overs. The shorter version games outnumber Test matches, it will be very difficult to groom ‘keepers in the days to come.

Explain please, as wicketkeeping is in the headlines these days in Indian cricket…

When you have a wicket-keeper who is supposed to be groomed for the main squad, chances need to be given, so that when the first-choice

keeper gets injured or not available, then who will get the nod? Will the selectors go five years back, or does grooming a younger player makes sense? The team management has to take a stand of giving certain opportunities to the wicket-keeper being groomed to take over. Looking at Rishabh Pant, it looks like he has sealed a place, so we should be looking at another player two years older or younger. Making a wicket-keeper sit in the dugout will not help us, because that experience sitting in the dugout does not help in match-play. The Ranji Trophy may be the best platform for selectors to identify the ‘keeper to be groomed.

Do we draft in wicket-keepers who can do their job behind the sticks or keepers who can bat? Your view on the way forward?

I have nothing against keepers who can bat. I played international cricket due to my batting ability, as a wicketkeeper. I did not get enough opportunities. In those days, the requirement was for a pure ‘keeper. Kiran More was the best. Cricket demands now that wicketkeeper has to contribute with runs, at the same time skills behind the sticks should be good enough for the longer version. Looking back, Nayan Mongia and (MS) Dhoni were that type and were consistent, neither of them can be called makeshift keepers. From my understanding of grooming, keep a ‘keeper in the squad, give him a couple of opportunities to show his mettle. He will share the dressing room, be a part of the system. Watching the game, he should get the feeling that I can make a difference when asked to participate. Since the first-choice keeper needs to take a break at some time, this approach is also beneficial for a player figuring in each and every game, does not get worn out early, and can give more years of service.

Wriddhiman Saha’s frustration is understandable. He was deputy when Dhoni was playing all formats. After Dhoni’s retirement, he is seeing a younger wicket-keeper (Pant) moving ahead in the queue…

There is only one place for a wicket-keeper in the first team, unlike bowlers or batsmen whose numbers are more. If one bowler does not do well, another sitting in the dugout knows the chance will come. For a wicket-keeper, it is a longer wait and hence more frustrating. I waited for six years and kept motivating myself to be ready for that next opportunity to play. I remained ready to grab the chance, not that I am taking away the main wicket-keeper’s place. My focus was always on giving a feeling to my management and my country that if he is not available, I am there. Our vision should be to identify the second wicket-keeper as someone who can serve the nation for another 10 years, to be groomed alongside Pant. Skill and age are very important. If we feel Saha is good and doing well, age should not be held against him. In the current situation, Pant is doing well, all have confidence in him and his game is suitable for all formats. The time has come to groom someone for the second line, from domestic level, not from IPL level.

Do you agree with Rahul Dravid’s move to be clear with his wicket-keeper on team development?

This was not a bad way of conveying a message of the coach’s plan, also the team plan to Saha and making him understand. It is better than keeping him waiting and waiting, then somebody else jumps the queue. It would have been harsh on Saha.

We have Test class batsmen and bowlers, players chosen when India is playing with the red ball. Just like the limited-overs squad is different, can we have keepers for Tests?

Pant has proved that he can win Test matches as well (as a batsman), got enough opportunities initially and was backed throughout before making an impact. People may not like his style of playing, but his temperament to win matches for us, even Tests, is tough to question. He is showing improvement behind the sticks also. In this case, it is difficult for the coach or any selection committee to talk about resting him. Saha can only get a chance if he is injured or not available for selection. Pant or whoever to replace him should be able to play for another 10 years minimum, so Dravid conveying the message about the future plan is a good idea.

Frustration because of the nature of Saha as a person, or due to the cricket’s situation currently?

It could be that Saha thought an opportunity will come in the longer version, one wicket-keeper cannot be played in all matches, across all formats. The expectations rose there like I felt that Kiran More is there, but still, two or three chances will come for me. A similar approach could have worked for Saha. Looking at the future is the job of the coach, so one has to take it in the right spirit. If we go back in history, it is not only wicketkeepers who have suffered due to a special situation. Padmakar Shivalkar, Rajinder Goel did not get a chance, other strong spinners were available and won matches. Bowlers faced the situation, so have batsmen like S Badrinath. It is part and parcel of the game.

Madhya Pradesh have two India players in the ranks (Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan). Team in a happy mood in Rajkot?

Avesh has been waiting six years for a chance. Venkatesh came into the national squad earlier, actually eight years after Naman Ojha

(wicket-keeper/batsman) got chosen (2015 series). Two players sharing the dressing room after representing India lends a different atmosphere to our squad, injects a lot of confidence. Avesh came close to an international debut earlier, did not happen but kept going, got the nod against the West Indies. Venkatesh was part of this dressing room, so the players want to keep winning.

This feeling of self-belief is common in state teams coached by you, starting with Mumbai…

Self-belief comes when you start winning. From belief in winning maybe one or two games, the confidence improves and you start thinking about winning the next five games. I am referring to Vidarbha, MP here. Mumbai always had that feeling, because of past history in first-class cricket, the inborn self-belief. As young players for Mumbai, we were taught to go out and win a match, not think about anything else. The other teams need to be pushed, slowly the change is happening.

