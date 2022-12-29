Exclusive: Ranji Trophy Fixtures Shifted From Karnail Singh Stadium After Pitch Trouble

Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi will not be hosting its remaining matches of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season as they have been shifted from the venue, according to sources.

“The matches have been shifted from Karnail Singh Stadium,” a source close to the development told News18 CricketNext.

The season opening fixture between Railways and Punjab was suspended and then rescheduled after the track was deemed “dangerous and unfit for play" by the match officials.

A groundstaff said that the pitch that was used for the Railways vs Punjab match was dangerous. Although, he further added that a couple of new tracks have been prepared and the forthcoming matches can take place at the venue.

“The track was looking dangerous,” a ground staff on the condition of anonymity said. “We have prepared a different track and the other rounds can take place at the venue. Let’s see what happens."

A total of five Ranji matches were to be held at Karnail Stadium this season but after the pitch woes of the first round, the BCCI shifted its second round fixture to Indore and it’s unlikely the venue will host the remaining games.

Punjab are facing Tripura in the third round in Agartala and were bundled out for 203 in the first innings while Railways are up against Madhya Pradesh in Indore.

The contest between Railways and Madhya Pradesh was originally scheduled to take place at the Karnail Singh Stadium from December 27 but the BCCI shifted it to Indore’s Holkar Stadium.

Railways opted to bat first and were bowled out for 274 with their captain Upendra Yadav top-scoring with 61.

In reply, MP managed 255-all out to concede the first innings lead.

