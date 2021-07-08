EXCLUSIVE: Sourav Ganguly Cuts Birthday Cake; Wishes Indian Contingent Luck for Olympics

Former India captain and BCCI president is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Wishes have poured in from all across the world on this occasion, Dada himself cut a special cake at his home in Kolkata. He also spoke to the reporters.

He also wished the Indian contingent all the luck which is bound for Tokyo Olympics. He added that not being able to host the T20 World Cup is regretful as the Covid situation came out of nowhere. “I am very sure, you mustn’t have seen such a scenario; at least I haven’t". He also said that he is fit and there would be no restriction on food at least for today. His fans have been very possessive about his health especially after he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this year. FULL VIDEO:

Sachin Wishes his ‘Beloved Dadi’

His opening partner Sachin Tendulkar had a special wish for him. He wrote, “My beloved Dadi. Happy birthday. Wishing you a healthy and happy year ahead."

Mohammad Kaif tweeted, “When Dada led you on to the field, you somehow felt taller. Happy Birthday to the captain who patted your back when you did well and put a hand around your shoulder when you didn’t."

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer tweeted, “He took charge of Indian cricket in its darkest hour and led Indian cricket to a new dawn. Happy Birthday to the ultimate leader of men."

Apart from being one of the best Indian skippers, Ganguly was also a phenomenal batsman. The 49-year-old steered India to victories on a number of occasions by his class and temperament. In the 1999 World Cup, the match against Sri Lanka was a crucial one but the Men in Blue had a torrid start as they lost their opening batsman Sadagoppan Ramesh in the first over while bathing first. However, after that the cricket fraternity witnessed a carnage on the field. Ganguly along with Rahul Dravid scripted a 300 partnership to create history and help India win by a massive 157 runs. Ganguly smashed his highest ODI score of 183 runs off 158 balls.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here