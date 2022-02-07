Immediately after the Yash Dhull-led India under-19 team lifted the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Antigua by defeating England by four wickets on Saturday night, the National Cricket Academy head, VVS Laxman, made it a point to acknowledge the role of the selectors in the triumph. Headed by the chairman of selectors, former Tamil Nadu and South Zone batting stalwart, S Sharath, the panel also comprising Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Ranadeb Bose, Pathik Patel and Kishan Mohan has had its challenges in these pandemic times to assemble a team that would go on to win the junior World Cup for the fifth time.

In this exclusive chat with news18.com, the 49-year-old Sharath talks about the processes and the way he and his panel went about choosing the side, the challenges his team faced and the way ahead for the under-19 cricketers.

Excerpts:

Firstly, how do you feel after the team that you and your co-selectors selected won the ICC under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup?

It was very tough actually because. All of us selectors were picked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on September 17, 2021, and on September 20, we met Rahul Dravid at the National Cricket Academy. We drafted a plan. We five selectors and Rahul sat together and he advised us how to go about it. We watched the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and a good suggestion came from Rahul to pick six Challenger teams. We had to pick a pool of 90 players i.e. six teams of 15 players each. The BCCI was really kind enough to agree for six teams. This pool of 90 players was a good number to pick a white ball team. The Challenger Cup came through and that’s how we went about.

Can you elaborate on what Dravid told you how to go about selecting the under-19 team? We all know Dravid as one who focussed on the processes and not just the end results.

He told us that we had no time, first of all. The matches are very few and no NCA programme happened due to the pandemic. He explained brilliantly the way we had to go about. We did whatever he said. Every member of my selection committee is a chairman. Though I may be the chairman of the selection committee, I made sure every other member is a chairman in his own right. That is what is very important. It is not that you become the chairman, you take over. Five of us are chairmen in our group and we call each of us that way. They should be honoured that way as they represent their State and Zone. In a short time, we gelled very well. There were so many matches happening in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, we had to identify players with skills. The work was immense. Hats off to my co-selectors. During the Challenger series, we had NCA coaches with each of the teams. All of them chipped in.

In normal circumstances, you would have seen domestic tournaments and had a fair idea of the players. What were the challenges arising of the Covid situation that you had to face while zeroing in on the World Cup squad?

The challenges were for everybody. There was no domestic cricket for two years. The boys had bigger challenges sitting in their homes and could not go to schools or colleges. It was not an easy thing to happen anywhere. The whole world suffered. From that magnitude, for the boys to come out and express themselves in the tournament was fantastic. Hats off to the BCCI for finding a way to conduct a tournament during the pandemic. It is not a joke to be in a bubble. They organised it brilliantly. Initially, it was taking time to adjust but the confidence really helped them for the build-up.

When you shortlisted the 15 for the World Cup, did you think that this was a World Cup-winning squad? What was the thought then?

We cannot think and be over confident that we would win all the tournaments. It is all about process. We worked on the process of building a team, we wanted to pick a team that could put up a good fight in two major tournaments, the Asia Cup and the World Cup. We went step-by-step. We had a tri-series with Bangladesh, which was an eye opener. We lost very badly and we could plug holes whatever were missing in our team. We split the team as India A and India B and played. We could not judge much from this but it was nice to see where we were found lacking. We sat down and made a clear chart with the coaches. VVS Laxman was also there. We found the right combination.

Were the Challengers enough for you to zero in on the captain Yash Dhull?

The choice of captain was straightforward. There were Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu but Dhull was a stand out in that. We thought he was very communicative, he was open to everybody, he brought in a lot of attitude in the team, always encouraging, being on the game. All these things matter at a young age. He fitted the bill.

How would you describe the team’s performances? India under-19 posted convincing victories in each of the matches, though the final was a slightly close call?

The boys had excellent self-belief and showed solid resilience. These were the two key factors that saw India lift the World Cup. The belief that they can do and also the resilience they showed in tough situations. The wins were very smooth but the challenges helped them. For the game against Ireland (won by 174 runs in the league phase), the Indian team had only 11 on the ground due to Covid affecting some of the players. That really shook them up like anything, and shook all of us, to be honest. The selectors, management, everybody. It is not easy, the boys were suffering from Covid, playing the game far away from home. We were all very concerned. It was not such a good thing to happen. That made them mentally stronger.

Any of the matches you thought posed stiff challenges to the Indian team in the tournament?

I thought the game against Bangladesh was good, the pitch was a bit dicey. We lost five wickets chasing 112 target. The final was good. Rasheed, who gave us a good start and we were on course, gave England a sniff by playing a poor shot (after scoring 50). That is a shot that he knows he should not have played and he is the type of player who would shoulder the responsibility, does not throw away his wicket and values his wicket. What went through his mind in the final, we don’t know. Usually, he carries his bat. That is how he plays for Andhra and everywhere. For him to play that shot was a shocker for himself and the team. From there, the team had to build through Raj Bawa and Nishant Sindhu. You have to give a lot of credit to Nishant, Bawa and Dinesh Bana (who scored the winning runs with a six), the way they contributed. They understood their role very well and did a magnificent job.

The quarterfinal win against Bangladesh U-19 must have been a sweet revenge, having lost to them in the 2020 U-19 World Cup final in South Africa. Do you and the team also look at it that way?

We never thought about any revenge. It never came up in any of our minds. It is about learning from the game. When you lose, it doesn’t mean you have not played well. Sometimes, you have to give credit to the opponent and you learn a lot of things. The definition of fail or lose is your first attempt in learning. You always keep learning. The word ‘fail’ is totally misunderstood everywhere. It is a positive word, in my opinion. The abbreviation of the word is ‘First Attempt In Learning’. People should understand that. You should pass on the correct things and the correct values to the boys. It is about striking conversations and giving them confidence, and not talking about anything negative. When you learn to swim, you are not a perfect swimmer. When you start the game, you are not perfect till you retire. You keep on learning. That is how the process works. That is how the team management worked. They had some good coaches in Hrishikesh Kanitkar (chief coach), Sairaj Bahutule (bowling coach), Munish Bali (fielding coach) and the legendary VVS Laxman (NCA head). What more do you want? Naturally, when you win the final, the team and the players are over the top. But this team is one that generally does not over react. They know they have just started their career and have a long way to go. They can take the confidence from this World Cup win to the Ranji Trophy. That is the paramount. Ultimately, the players will be tested in the Ranji Trophy.

Now that the team has won the World Cup, what plans do the selectors have for the Under-19 cricketers?

Definitely the Ranji Trophy, without any doubt. You cannot play any better cricket than Ranji Trophy. Two-three years of good grind in first-class cricket will definitely help them to play international cricket. Directly going from under-19 cricket (to international) is not on. And, that is not the way to go about it also. All the guys who have played, like Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw (in recent times) went through the first-class grind before playing international cricket. When you play two-three years of good cricket and contribute to your State teams, you get noticed. The pressure varies from State to State. It is about adaptability.

You yourself were a successful Under-19 player for India along with Dravid some 30 years ago, went through the grind of first-class cricket but unfortunately missed out on international cricket. How much do you talk to the current crop of under-19 players about the importance of first-class cricket?

Naturally, you have to teach them and guide them properly. Selectors’ role is not just selecting the team and keeping quiet. I was still talking to the players, exchanging messages on WhatsApp with them during the World Cup, and after the matches, discuss with them they should have done or not done, the angles they could have closed in, the field placings, what plans for the next match, what was Plan A or Plan B. We all work together as a team. That is how you get to learn. The coaches do their roles but we also work from behind, the extra bit. For instance, I told Dhull to go and tell a player that he played well but he could have done better. He also realised it. Slowly we build that confidence. These are all learning processes.

When I was playing, in the South Zone dressing room, I had the opportunity to sit with Md Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, WV Raman, Robin Singh, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Anil Kumble. You had no other option but to raise your bar. There is no other place to go and you had no other option. All legends on and off the field. Even though I was unfortunate I did not play with them in the Indian team, the knowledge we shared together, the way we were playing with each other, there was tremendous mutual respect which nobody can take away. The way they went about things, you learn a lot daily. You are not perfect in this game.

With the IPL mega auction coming up this weekend, how much in demand would the Under-19 cricketers be?

It is not about them being in demand. You give them an opportunity and they will express their skills. As simple as that. I don’t want to talk about the demand and supply. They know that. Laxman would have briefed them. The coaches would have briefed them. Their next job in hand is to do well in Ranji Trophy. Their main aim will be first-class cricket. They know that. This bunch of players is sharp. From whatever I have interacted with the players, I know that they want to do well for their State teams.

