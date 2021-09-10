Exclusive - Treat 5th Test as One-off And Give Series to India 2-1: Madan Lal

“In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match.”

The above was a part of the statement issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shortly after the scheduled fifth and final Test between England and India at Old Trafford, Manchester, was called off on Friday because of the Covid outbreak in the Indian camp.

This means that whenever the postponed fifth Test is being scheduled, the teams will have to approach it as a one-off Test as everything will be different, right from the squad to the form of the players and the conditions, to name a few.

ALSO READ: 5th Test Called Off After India ‘Unable to Field a Team’

While India were well poised to seal the series this time around either at 2-1 or 3-1 (of course, not ruling out an England win and squaring the series 2-2), considering the roaring form that they have been in the entire series, barring the match at Headingley in Leeds, the same may not be said whenever and wherever the postponed fifth Test is being slated.

Former India medium-pacer and utility batsman Madan Lal is of the view that the series should have been awarded to India at 2-1, as the teams stood as on date.

Talking exclusively to News18.com soon after the Test was called off on Friday, the 70-year-old Lal said: “With the 5th Test being postponed, it will be a totally different scenario. There will be a long gap between now and whenever the Test is being rescheduled, and the players don’t know when they are going to play that Test match. You can’t help it as it is a natural calamity and they are all taking precautions, what with the IPL and ICC T20 World Cup coming up one after the other."

ALSO READ: Series Still Alive As BCCI, ECB Look To Reschedule 5th Test

“The Indian team has been doing well. They will only be worried about the long gap between the fourth and fifth Tests. They had the upper hand in the series. The rescheduling is not going to benefit India because of the long gap," he added.

Among those that can change could be the personnel.

While the core group should remain the same, the likes of the injured Shubman Gill will be back in the Test reckoning. You never know, India could even field Ravichandran Ashwin for the fifth Test.

Ashwin, who was certain to miss the Test if it were to be played from Friday, could figure in the playing 11 later. Or for that matter, the out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane could work on his shortcomings and be in roaring form at that time.

The postponement could also work in England’s favour. While the current series has exposed their batting, barring for Joe Root’s consistency, the same could get stronger with experience of this year end’s Ashes in Australia – considering that the window that the two boards are working for is post the Ashes as the England cricket season is coming to an end and doesn’t start until next year. By then, England could have their stars Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer fully fit and raring to go as also the immensely experienced Stuart Broad.

Lal said: “Everything is going to weigh out. What squad the teams will have, where the Test will be played will determine the outcome of the Test. It would have been better had the series been decided at 2-1 to India as if it were a four-Test series, and the postponed Test be taken as a one-off. But, you can’t help it as it is a natural calamity. Player’s safety comes first. India were the favourites to win the series even before it started and stayed true to that. India might even win the postponed fifth Test as India are a good side.”

Irrespective of the outcome of the series, whenever it is decided, Lal said he was pleased with the overall performances of the Virat Kohli-led side in England.

“The Indian team was fantastic throughout the four Tests. This is a new team. The players believe in themselves. I really enjoyed the series, the fighting spirit they showed, the fightback they gave at The Oval. If it had not rained on the final day of the first Test at Edgbaston with India needing only 157 more runs with nine wickets in hand, India would have won it and the series would have already been in India’s pocket at 3-1 as of now. Hats off to the boys, they went for it.”

Lal, a vital member of the Indian 1983 World Cup team who appeared in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs between 1974 and 1987, was particularly happy to see the Indian pacers pick up a majority of the wickets – 61 of the 70 England wickets in four Tests.

“I always maintain that if you want to win more Tests, you should have a good pace attack. If you get breakthroughs at the start from the pacers, the spinners will always make a lot more impact. You need to encourage pace bowlers. Captains like MS Dhoni and Kohli are looking for fast bowlers. India always had great spinners. At the same time you have to see to it that your pace attack should be effective,” said Lal, who had a match-winning hand in India’s 2-0 series win in the 1986 Test series in England under Kapil Dev’s captaincy.

He added: “Mohammed Shami is very good. Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav also. (Jasprit) Bumrah has been fantastic. I am also impressed by Prasidh Krishna, tall bowler with high-arm action and really digs the ball in. Shardul Thakur has proved himself as an all-rounder. They all have done well. The main thing is going there and doing the job.”

Another feature of the Indian team that has impressed Lal, who has taken 71 Test and 73 ODI wickets to his credit, is the fighting spirit. “You can see the change in the Indian team’s mindset and most foreign teams are liking it. The change I am seeing in Indian cricket is the ability to fight back from tough situations. Also, the tail-enders are contributing a lot with the bat. Even their 30-40 runs make a lot of difference.

“Had Shardul not got those runs, India would not have got the kind of lead they got at The Oval. Or for that matter, the 89-run unbroken partnership for the ninth wicket between Bumrah and Shami at the Lord’s Test (2nd innings). That is the change I am seeing – the tail scoring runs and the team benefitting.”

While India went into all the four Tests with four pacers and one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja, the debate doing the rounds was the omission of highly-experienced and accomplished off-spinner Ashwin.

Lal said Kohli picked the team according to the conditions. “Another thing I appreciate is that Virat picks the team according to the conditions. People say, and I know, that Ashwin is one of the best bowlers in the world. But you go in with the combination that benefits the team," he said.

“When you start a Test, you have to ensure everyone contributes. It is not just about playing Ashwin but more about the team. The players believe in the captain and the captain believes in his players. That is a very good sign. It is not about going by reputation. We all know Ashwin is the best and that is why he came back into the T20 squad for the World Cup. We all know his abilities, but it is the conditions that matter and the team picked as per the conditions,” he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here