India’s Under-19 team continued the country’s dominance in the tournament, lifting a record-extending fifth World Cup title with an emphatic win over England in the summit clash. The young boys, who have only just started their journey of making their dreams turn into reality faced tough challenges during the course of the tournament including a COVID-19 outbreak in the camp. The virus has made life difficult for everyone across the globe, but the young determined boys didn’t get intimated by it despite the unavailability of their leaders Yash Dhull and Sheikh Rasheed for a couple of matches. It was the support of the coaching staff that kept them going despite the tough phase and they overcame it to show everyone their mental strength and went on to lift the U-19 World Cup trophy.

In an exclusive interview with Cricketnext, India’s U-19 team fielding coach Munish Bali, who was with the boys through thick and thin, talks about their mindset when the virus breached the team’s bio-bubble. “Throughout the tournament, players used to travel together as they bonded well and were naturally concerned about the ones who got infected but we accepted that nobody can’t control what had happened. VVS Laxman and Hrishikesh Kanitkar guided the players to focus in the right direction helped them to stay positive. We were hoping that the players have a speedy recovery meanwhile other players were ready to step up and perform on the match day,” Bali told Cricketnext.

It was not the first time when Bali played a pivotal role in the Under-19 team’s success, as earlier in 2008 when Virat Kohli-led Indian team lifted the trophy, the 47-year-old was assistant coach of the team. He elaborated how the two teams had different journeys to the World Cup title as he highlighted that the players of the 2008 team were well prepared for the tough challenge, having experience of the domestic cricket. However, he reminded that the 2022 batch had a tougher journey, as the Pandemic outbreak didn’t allow them to participate in several tournaments ahead of the tournament.

The 47-year-old heaped praise on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and National Cricket Academy (NCA) for investing resources to find the best of players for the Under-19 team and groom them ahead of the mega ICC event in West Indies.

“Both teams had quite different journeys and faced their own challenges. In 2008 a lot of players from our Playing XI like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Siddharth Kaul had already played Ranji Trophy and were very well prepared for it. They were all experienced as toured with the U-19 team before the tournament."

“But this time, due to pandemic the situation was very different, no junior cricketing event took place for 15 months due to which the players were a bit rusty. We started preparing three months before the U-19 World Cup and most of the boys have not played red-ball cricket. They only played one major tournament - Vinoo Mankad and from their NCA and selectors and BCCI started planning. They picked out 90 boys and divide them into six teams which played a Challenger Trophy. After the Challenger, two teams were picked and then the boy played Bangladesh who beat us. The team was finalised in December before going for the Asia Cup. Since then everyone put in excellent efforts from players, coaching staff to selectors and BCCI and NCA to make this tournament a great success,” he said.

“Each player contributed in one way or another which brought us closer to victory with each game. It was a team effort that even after the main players got infected with COVID others stood up and were completely focussed on the game.”

After the success in the U-19 World Cup, the young champions have a big journey ahead to make a mark at the senior level. Some of them are expected to get lucrative deals in the upcoming Indian Premier League Auctions but before that, they will have to go through the test themselves in the red-ball cricket in Ranji Trophy season.

Bali also talked about how the young boys have to adapt differently to Ranji Trophy and IPL in future.

“Both are different games altogether (IPL and Ranji Trophy). Ranji trophy has players who have experience in playing domestic cricket, there are state players as well, making it easier to gel with them as they will have similar temperament towards the game. IPL on the other hand have international players, international coaches and has a different atmosphere than the domestic game which will be a great learning experience for the boys,” he said.

The fielding coach also addressed the fitness culture which senior team players brought in the youth and said it benefitted them to become better fielders. Munish said senior players like Kohli and Jadeja inspired the young generation of players to remain fit and which also happened with the U-19 team players as India was one of the top fielding units in the mega ICC event.

“According to me, a fielder is just about fitness. The more fit you are; the better fielder you can become. Players are getting inspired by senior players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and many others. Also, zonal camps are set for about 30 to 45 days where complete attention is paid to fitness by good and well-qualified trainers. There is more awareness amongst the players and are working hard each day to maintain their form. The players who got covid were given special programmes to recover quickly and maintain their fitness at the same time. The players followed it religiously and even after recovering from covid, they went back on the field and still performed well,” Bali asserted.

Yash Dhull impressed many with his calm and composed demeanour throughout the tournament as captain, while he also displayed his batting prowess on several occasions. With his solid technique, the talented youngster scored 229 runs in 4 matches. The coach lauded Dhull’s captaincy abilities and asserted that he had a good cricketing brain and reads the game well. He emphasized on Dhull’s smart bowling changes throughout the tournament which worked well in India’s favour.

“He is not just extremely talented but is a very smart and aware player. He assesses the situation very quickly, knows which bowler should be used at which time. His batting is also very good and he has good strokes all around. Yash is a very promising cricketer with a great cricketing attitude,” the 47-year-old heaped huge praises for Dhull.

The Indian senior team is in desperate search of a left-arm pacer. After Zaheer Khan, India never had the privilege of having a left-arm pacer in the squad for a long time but Bali believes the wait might end with Ravi Kumar if he replicated his U-19 WC form in the domestic cricket. “His bowling ability is fantastic, he swings the ball on both sides, has a good control over the ball and is a confident player. But being a fast bowler, there is a huge concern for injury. He just needs to work on his fitness as much as he can to reduce the risk of injury. His journey has just started and as the players move forward to play different formats the body gets under more stress, only the fit players can survive through such hectic games. He has to play a lot of cricket in his career and the way he carries himself in future will be the key and if he manages to do that then he will definitely play for India.” he added.

Ravi has already taken the first step towards glory as he has been selected in West Bengal’s Ranji Trophy squad for the upcoming season. Bali gave valuable advice to the young players to keep the focus on their dreams and grab important learning from both IPL and domestic circuit which will help them in becoming better players.

“Their cricketing journey is just started, they have only played white-ball cricket and not red-ball cricket. Playing in the IPL would be a good opportunity for them on-field and off the field as well. They’ll get to share the dressing room with experienced senior players and learn so much from them. My only advice would be use this experience wisely and get better with each game that they play,” he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here