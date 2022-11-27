Exclusive | Women's IPL is Something we are Looking Forward to: Harmanpreet Kaur

With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup around the corner, Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur seems to be focused only on her team’s game and is not too worried about what the opposition has to offer. News18 caught up with her for an exclusive conversation in Kolkata, where the cricketer was a showstopper at the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour. During our chat, the all-rounder opened up about her captaincy and also shared how the upcoming Women’s IPL will be beneficial for the domestic players.

Excerpts from the interview:

What has your captaincy taught you?

As a cricketer, I have always learned one thing, which is to be responsible, take responsibility, be comfortable and count on each and every moment which is special for you. These things make me strong. For me, giving 100% is more important than getting the result and I think these things keep me motivated.

Where do you see the Indian cricket team going from here with players such as Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami moving on?

We definitely miss them because they have been a great support for all the girls. Today when they are not here, it’s our responsibility to continue with the hard work. Because of them, we have got all the name and fame and their hard work is something that you will always remember. The last series in England with Jhulan was special for us because we wanted to give our 100% and make her feel special.

How do you think that the upcoming IPL will help the women’s cricket team?

The women’s IPL is something we are looking forward to. It will be a good experience, especially for the domestic players who are good but were not getting the chance to play at the international level. This is a great platform for them and if they perform well, they will definitely get picked for the national side. They are also going to share the dressing room with overseas players and when you play with them, your competence goes high as well. You’re definitely going to learn great things from them.

That’s what happened to me when I played the WBBL and The Hundred. I learned a lot from them, shared my thoughts, and got ideas from them as well.

We have the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup. How prepared are we and who do you think is team India’s biggest competitor?

You always have to keep in mind how the other team is performing on that particular day. Otherwise, keeping those thoughts in your mind can always put you into doubt. Whenever we meet, we discuss what we have to do and how we have to do it. We definitely discuss the positive sides and the weaknesses of the other teams but we do not give them too much respect. There is obviously respect but giving too much of it would also put you under pressure. So for us, it’s always important how we are going to play and how we are going to do well on the field.

