Executed What I Wanted to And I'm Satisfied: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 4/22 in just 3.3 overs as the India vice-captain starred in his team’s 38-run win in the series opening T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday. For his exploits, Bhuvneshwar was awarded as the player-of-the-match.

Bhuvi is on a comeback trail having spent the majority of 2020 on the sidelines due to injuries. However, since his return, the veteran pacer has been putting up impressive show and is satisfied with the way things are shaping up.

“I executed what I wanted to and I am satisfied," Bhuvneshwar said at the post-match presentation. “I played ODIs after a long time but execution is really important for me."

It was Bhuvneshwar who dislodged in-form Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando in the eighth over giving them a major breakthrough. Fernando was one of the top-performers for Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series against India which they lost 1-2.

He then accounted for Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana and Dushmantha Chameera late in the innings to hasten Sri Lanka’s collapse from 90/3 to 126-all out in chase of 165 at the R Premadasa Stadium.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan was happy with how his bowlers performed.

“They were playing well, we knew our spinners will do the job on that wicket. Bhuvi bowled well, so was KP (Krunal Pandya). Everyone stood up and even Varun too playing his first match did well giving a few runs and got the wicket," he said at the presentation.

While Bhuvneshwar was the pick of the bowlers, fellow pacer Deepak Chahar chipped in a couple of wickets while Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, debutant Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a wicket each.

With the win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

The second and third match of the series will also be played at the same venue on July 27 and July 29 respectively.

