'Exhausted' Shakib-Al-Hasan Might Retire from T20Is After 2022 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has hinted he might retire from T20Is altogether after 2022 T20 World Cup. An exhausted Shakib also made it clear that he would play ‘selectively’ as playing Test matches can take a toll on his body. He also added that staying in bio bubble sometimes remind him of jail and leaving his three kids is a harsh proposition. “I know which format to give importance or preference. The time has come for me to think about Test cricket. This is the fact: whether I will play Tests or not. And even if I do, how I will play the format. I also need to consider if I need to participate in ODIs where no points are at stake. I don’t have any other option,” said Shakib while speaking to Dhaka-based TV channel NTV.

He opted out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand which created a lot of furore in the country, but eventually, the BCB granted him the leaves. The all-rounder has played in very few international fixtures sice 2017. He was also handed one-year ban by the ICC in 2019.

He hinted that he will be very selective as far as Test matches are concerned, but that doesn’t mean retirement.

“I am not saying I will retire from Tests. It might even happen that I stop playing T20Is after the 2022 T20 World Cup. I can play Tests and ODIs. But playing three formats is almost close to impossible. Playing two Tests in 40-42 days is not fruitful. It encourages one to play selectively. I will definitely plan well with BCB, and then go forward. It will be the smart thing to do. If it happens in January, I will know what I am doing for the rest of the year,” he added.

He said Coronavirus isn’t going anywhere; therefore, players will have to learn living in the bio bubble. He added living in a bubble can be compared to living in a jail.

“It was like life in a jail. It is not like the players roam around a lot during a series. But when you will know it mentally that you can’t go out even if you want to, that’s where the problem lies. New Zealand didn’t even send their U-19 team to the World Cup, thinking about mental health. Coronavirus isn’t going away easily. We have to find out a new way to survive this. I don’t think bio-bubble and quarantine is the best way. When you can’t meet your three little kids regularly, it becomes an unhealthy situation. It affects their growing up,” he concluded.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here