EXPLAINED | Asia Cup Super 4s - Why is India Playing Pakistan Once Again Before the Final

The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup is scheduled to start from Saturday. Sri Lanka will be up against Afghanistan in the first match of the Super Four Stage. Afghanistan became the first team to reach the Super Four stage. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh on Thursday to join India and Afghanistan at the Super Four stage.

And, the arch-rivals India and Pakistan are expected to meet again in Super Four. Though, Pakistan will have to get the better of Hong Kong today in order to reach the next stage.

Defending champions India were placed in Group A, Pakistan, and Hong Kong. Group B comprised Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Top two teams in Group A and Group B will proceed to the Super Four round.

WHAT IS THE SUPER 4 FORMAT

The four qualified teams are slated to face each other once in the Super Four and in total, six matches will be played. After the completion of Super Four matches, the top two teams will reach the final stage and will vie for the prestigious Asia Cup title.

The first match of the Super Four is scheduled to be played in Sharjah. And the summit clash will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 11.

In Group A, The Men in Blue had kicked off their Asia Cup campaign on a promising note after outclassing eternal rivals Pakistan by five wickets in their opening game. In their next match, the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Hong Kong by a convincing margin of 40 runs to seal their spot in the Super Four. And now Pakistan will have to beat Hong Kong to reach the Super Four stage from Group A.

In Group B, Sri Lanka became the second team to qualify for the next round after beating Bangladesh in a thrilling contest on Thursday. Sri Lanka scripted the highest-ever successful run chase in UAE in T20Is. Batting first, Bangladesh had posted 183 runs. Sri Lanka eventually reached the target with two balls to spare. Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis played a match-winning knock of 37-ball 60 in the game.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had to endure a shocking eight-wicket defeat against Afghanistan in the opening match of the Asia Cup. Later, Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to seal their spot in Super Four.

