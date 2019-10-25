Expect Bumrah to be Fit For New Zealand Series, Doesn't Need Surgery: Bharat Arun
India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will miss out on the upcoming Bangladesh series, after sitting out in the series against Proteas, owing to a back injury. But bowling coach Bharat Arun is confident that the speedster will recover fully in time for the New Zealand series. In fact the Arun goes on to say that Bumrah doesn’t need a surgery too.
