'Expect Fireworks From Suryakumar Yadav': Ravi Shastri Has High Expectations For India on NZ Tour But Warns of a Tough Battle

The dust is yet to settle on India’s performance at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but the team management is already gearing up for their next challenge – a white-ball tour of New Zealand starting November 18. The focus will be on the next crop of stars with several senior players rested from the short tour which will see India play in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I side while Shikhar Dhawan has been handed the reins of the ODI squad. And former India head coach Ravi Shastri thinks that the matches assume significance as a host of claimants will get a big chance to prove themselves against a bunch of world-class players who will present quite a challenge.

“It gives me great pleasure to come on-board the Prime Video commentary team to call the live action from India’s limited overs tour to New Zealand,” Shastri said in a statement. “This is even more significant because it will give a new crop of India players a chance to be tested by the very best.”

Shastri predicts that the duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh, two of India’s top performers at the T20 World Cup, will shine during the tour.

“I have watched some of these youngsters from close quarters, and believe this team is one of the best in the world in the short formats of the game. Expect some fireworks from Surya Kumar Yadav, who is at the top of his game. Arshdeep Singh, has been a revelation and is expected to shine in the series, as he becomes India’s highest wicket-taker at the men’s T20 WC,” he said.

He added, “The young Shubhman Gill is already a star on the horizon when he gets going with his wide range of strokeplay and rotation of the strike in T20I cricket.”

Shastri though has a warning for the tourists.

“But make no mistake, this will be a hard-fought battle as India will not only have to face a tough bunch of Kiwis but also the conditions, grounds and the pitches that will most likely to have a tinge of the green. I am looking forward to a cracker of a contest and sure the commentary will be top-notch, matching the action on the field across the five languages,” he said.

The series will be available exclusively on Prime Video, the official India territory rights holder to exclusively stream all men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand.

