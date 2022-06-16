'Expectations Hurt': Rahul Tewatia Gets Fan Support on Twitter After Being Ignored For Ireland T20Is

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia seemed dejected after not being named in the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of Ireland, comprising 2 T20Is to be played on 26 and 28 June in Dublin. The BCCI announced the team on Wednesday which will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take the vice-captain responsibilities.

Since the senior regulars will be in England for the lone Test in Edgbaston, the board named several youngsters in the side. The likes of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh continue to be a part of the squad, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav have made a comeback while Rahul Tripathi received a maiden call-up.

However, Tewatia, who has been proving his worth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for quite a long time now, was overlooked again. The 29-year-old took to Twitter and shared a two-word post which was enough to explain his emotions.

“Expectations Hurts,” Tewatia tweeted.

Expectations hurts — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) June 15, 2022

The post garnered huge attention, getting retweeted by more than 640 people. The netizens extended their support and backed him to get an opportunity soon.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted:

In the recently-concluded IPL 2022, Tewatia scored 217 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 147.62. Overall, he has featured in 64 IPL games and amassed 738 runs, including a half-century. He also has 32 wickets to his credit.

Tewatia has impressed one and all with his finishing skills. He played several crucial innings for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, including a match-winning knock against Punjab Kings. The Hardik Pandya-led side needed 12 runs off just 2 balls when Tewatia struck back-to-back sixes to Odean Smith, taking GT home.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar had hailed Tewatia’s approach in that crucial situation, stating that the uncapped cricketer must be named ‘iceman’ because he knows how to remain calm in nerve-wracking situations.

“What is running through his veins? It’s not blood. Ice! Rahul Tewatia should be nicknamed iceman. If there was anybody who was going to take Gujarat home, it was going to be Tewatia. It was in his arc. He likes to go outside the off stump and play that shot, we’ve seen him do that,” Gavaskar had said.

